Chelsea failed to sign Victor Osimhen despite showing strong interest in the Super Eagles striker last summer

Injuries to the Blues' key forwards have left Chelsea struggling for attacking options in the course of this season

Todd Boehly defended Chelsea’s decision, stressing the difficulty in finding the right striker in the transfer market

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has defended the Premier League club’s decision not to sign a new striker, despite their interest in Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

The Blues, who have struggled with goal-scoring consistency this season, opted against bringing in a marquee forward in the last two transfer windows.

Last summer, Chelsea was heavily linked with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, but negotiations with Napoli failed to reach an agreement.

Instead, Osimhen secured a loan move to Galatasaray after being sidelined under Antonio Conte in Italy and has excelled in his new environment in Turkey, netting 20 goals in all competitions, Transfermarkt reports.

Chelsea's failure to sign the 26-year-old forward initially seemed to be a non-issue, as Nicolas Jackson impressed in the first half of the season. However, injuries and a dip in form have exposed Chelsea’s lack of attacking options.

Why Chelsea failed to sign Osimhen

Football365 reported that Chelsea failed to land Osimhen last summer after the Blues had offered him a contract worth €155,000-a-week, less than the Super Eagles forward was being paid at Napoli.

The 26-year-old forward, who also attracted interest from Arsenal and clubs in Saudi Arabia, was unwilling to take the pay-cut even though he was said to be dreaming of a move to the Premier League.

A deal for Osimhen also failed to materialise as Chelsea began to prioritise a move for Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea’s striker crisis and tactical adjustments

Jackson’s injury against West Ham, coupled with Marc Guiu’s absence and Christopher Nkunku’s struggles in the striker role, has forced manager Enzo Maresca to make tactical adjustments.

In recent matches, he has used Pedro Neto as a makeshift striker, a decision that highlights Chelsea’s lack of depth in attack. With no natural goal-scoring alternative available, the team has found it difficult to maintain offensive fluidity.

Boehly’s explanation for not signing a striker

Addressing concerns over the club’s transfer strategy, Chelsea owner Boehly emphasised the difficulty of finding the right striker, The Standard reports.

“Strikers are hard to find. You don’t go into the grocery store and say, ‘I am going to get a striker’. It is an amazing skillset, and you have to have the right mentality,” Boehly said.

Boehly’s comments suggest that Chelsea is being cautious in their approach, prioritising the right fit over a rushed signing.

While the decision not to bring in a new forward has been questioned, Chelsea appears committed to identifying a long-term solution rather than making short-term fixes.

Napoli eager to offload Osimhen this summer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Napoli director Giovanni Manna has confirmed that the Italian club is eager to settle Victor Osimhen’s future swiftly as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Nigerian striker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been the subject of intense speculations, with multiple European giants showing interest in signing the Super Eagles forward.

With Osimhen’s contract at Napoli expiring in June 2026, the former Serie A champions are keen on securing a deal early to prevent a repeat of last year’s drama.

