Arsenal Stage Dramatic Comeback to Secure Draw Against League Winners Liverpool

Arne Slot's side already confirmed themselves as this season's champions, but they hoped to defeat their closest rival

The Reds blew away their two-goal lead, as Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino ensured it ended in a draw

Arsenal orchestrated a breathtaking comeback to secure a hard-fought draw against the Premier League champions, Liverpool, in an electrifying Premier League encounter at Anfield.

It was Cody Gakpo who opened the scoring in the 20th minute as the Dutchman steered the ball past David Raya in goal.

Seconds later, Liverpool doubled their lead courtesy of a fine finish by Luis Diaz after Mohamed Salah produced a delicious pass from the right side, which Dominik Szoboszlai latched onto.

The Hungarian played the ball past an advancing Raya to Diaz, who slid the ball into an empty net to double the Liverpool fans’ delight.

Arsenal produce sensational comeback

Mikel Arteta's inspiring half-time team talk seemed to have ignited a remarkable turnaround, spurring his squad into action as they increased their pace upfront, and then after two minutes, they were level courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli.

The momentum continued to shift, and in the 70th minute, Mikel Merino's composed finish levelled the score, bringing the visitors tantalizingly close to a rare and extraordinary victory after being two goals behind, per Al Jazeera.

The match swung dramatically between both sides in the closing stages of regulation time, the tension peaked when Andrew Robertson nearly unleashed pandemonium at Anfield with a last-gasp finish from a corner in the final minute, only for the goal to be disallowed.

Ultimately, the hard-fought draw was a just outcome as it ended 2-2 at Anfield.

Following the result, Liverpool move to 83 points on the table, while Arsenal are second with 68 points, with two matches left.

Liverpool fans boo Alexander Arnold

Meanwhile, Liverpolol fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was making his first appearance at Anfield following the announcement of his impending departure from the club, SPORTbible reports.

Earlier in the week, Alexander-Arnold revealed that he would be leaving his childhood club to embark on a new challenge when his contract expires this summer.

Anfield fans left no doubt about their sentiments about the player's decision , as they passionately sang the praises of local hero and club legend Steven Gerrard while also chanting, “There’s only one Conor Bradley.”

Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have lost ground in the Champions League race to Newcastle United after the Blues were defeated 2-0 at St. James' Park.

Following the result, the Blues risk missing out on a Champions League spot as they remain with 63 points after 36 matches.

It opens up a chance for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, who have 63 and 62 points respectively, as they head into their final two matches of the season,

