Ex-England defender Jamie Carragher has predicted Chelsea will miss out on Champions League qualification

Chelsea sit fifth with 63 points after 36 games and must win their final two games of the season to stand a chance

Carragher believes Aston Villa will edge out Chelsea and Nottingham Forest for the final spot

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has poured cold water on Chelsea’s Champions League hopes, predicting that the Blues may fall short of a top-five Premier League finish this season.

The ex-England defender’s comments come after Chelsea's recent 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, a result that has cast doubts over the Blues' ability to finish strong.

Chelsea players after conceding against Newcastle United in their Premier League clash over the weekend. Photo by George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea find themselves in a tight race for Champions League qualification despite starting the 2024/25 campaign brightly, and have just two games remaining in the season.

The London club are in fifth place with 63 points after 36 matches as seen on the Premier League table, and Carragher believes the Blues may stumble at the final hurdle.

Carragher warns of Forest challenge

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher expressed confidence that Chelsea would bounce back from their defeat by beating Manchester United on Friday.

However, the Liverpool legend pointed to the Blues’ final fixture in the Premier League, an away trip to Nottingham Forest, as a major stumbling block.

He explained that Nottingham Forest fans would likely create a fierce environment at the City Ground for their final home game of the season, as a gesture of gratitude for the club’s strong campaign.

Forest and Chelsea to miss out?

Carragher went on to suggest that both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest could ultimately miss out on European qualification altogether, giving the edge to Aston Villa.

“Maybe even if they can’t get Champions League football, I think Nottingham Forest, last game of the season, the supporters will be desperate to say almost like a big thank you for the season that they’ve had," he said.

"I actually think it’ll be Chelsea and Nottingham Forest who miss out and Aston Villa get in."

The Blues’ inconsistency this season has made predictions difficult.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reacts after a near miss during the Premier League match between Newcastle United. Photo by Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

Statmuse reports that Chelsea have won six of their last ten Premier League games, but any dropped points in the final two fixtures could prove fatal.

Chelsea faces a season-defining week

Chelsea must now deliver flawless performances in their final games to stand a chance of returning to the Champions League.

A slip-up against either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest could open the door for rivals like Aston Villa to swoop in.

While the Blues remain mathematically in the race for a Champions League spot next season, the pressure is mounting on Enzo Maresca and his team to get the needed points to qualify.

Chelsea risk missing out on UCL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have lost ground in the Champions League race to Newcastle United after the Blues were defeated at St. James' Park.

It was absolute bedlam on Sunday afternoon, May 11, when Sandro Tonali opening the scoring as early as the 2nd minute of the highly anticipated encounter.

It was Jacob Murphy who whipped in a perfect ball to the back post from the edge of the area, and the Italian navigated his way to get on the end of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng