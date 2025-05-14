Nicolas Jackson has refused to apologise to his teammates after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle

Chelsea teammates have expressed their disappointment at the Senegalese, but the club will not discipline the striker

Jackson now targets the Europa Conference League final as his moment to make amends

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has refused to apologise to his teammates after receiving a straight red card in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The 23-year-old Senegalese forward was sent off following a VAR review that found him guilty of elbowing Magpies defender Sven Botman in an aerial challenge.

Nicolas Jackson after he was shown a red card for his rough challenge against Newcastle defender Sven Botman. Photo by Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

The red card came in the first half and left Chelsea playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, a key factor in their defeat that hurts their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Despite widespread criticism and disappointment within the squad, Jackson maintains that he has no reason to feel guilty.

According to The Sun, the Senegal international believes incidents like this are part of the game and does not see the need for an apology.

Dressing room disappointment at Jackson

The fallout after Jackson’s red card against Newcastle in the Chelsea dressing room was immediate.

Nicolas Jackson has reportedly refused to apologise to his Chelsea teammates after his red card versus Newcastle. Photo by Alex Dodd

Source: Getty Images

Defender Marc Cucurella disclosed that the Blues squad was “disappointed” and “upset” after the match.

“We know it was an important game, and we lost. Now is the moment to show character,” Cucurella told club media.

Jackson’s red card, which came after an initial yellow was upgraded to red following a pitch-side review, has led many to blame him for the result.

According to Football London, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also acknowledged that Jackson’s red card affected the result against Newcastle.

“The red card affected the game, no doubt. In this stadium, against this team, it’s already complicated, giving them one extra player made it more difficult.”

No club sanctions against Jackson

Despite the frustration, Chelsea have decided not to impose any disciplinary action on Jackson.

The club reportedly accepts that such moments are part of football and are focusing on moving forward.

Jackson, for his part, has shifted his attention to making amends on the pitch, specifically in the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis on May 28, when he is eligible to return.

The striker hopes to silence his critics by playing a decisive role in securing his first European silverware for Chelsea.

Until then, he will miss Chelsea’s final two Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Jackson eyes redemption

While fans and teammates may still be reeling from the loss, Jackson is determined to prove his worth in the matches that matter most.

With his confidence intact and a major final on the horizon, the young forward has his eyes on redemption, and possibly, Chelsea’s first trophy of the season.

Jackson sends message to Chelsea fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jackson has a message for Chelsea fans after scoring his first goal since December to secure all three points for the Blues against Everton during the lunchtime kickoff at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson hit a powerful shot from outside the box past Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute, and it was enough for all three points. He scored a second goal, but it was ruled out for offside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng