Concerned Nigerians have advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen against visiting his father’s family in Okhuesan, Esan South East LGA, Edo State

The 26-year-old, currently playing for Galatasaray in Turkey, has scored 33 goals in 38 appearances this season

His kinsmen have accused the former CAF Player of the Year of neglecting them despite his fame and wealth earned through football

Victor Osimhen's extended family has criticised him for not acknowledging his roots in Edo State.

His alleged uncle, Omuyiwa John, claimed that the community supported his father, Patrick Osimhen, during difficult times.

John alleged that the community raised funds for the burial rites of Osimhen’s late mother after her body was seized by the people of Obiaruku in Delta State, due to the lack of traditional marriage rites before her passing, according to Esan History.

He claimed that the AFCON silver medallist and his siblings have neglected their father’s family, focusing only on their mother’s side.

The Esan elder also noted that the Super Eagles player has been celebrated by the community, despite never visiting the area. He said:

"During a Champions League match, the Edo State Governor brought television to the palace to watch him. We do not know what is happening because he has failed to acknowledge us.

"Osimhen has never stepped into our community, even when his father died, the children buried his father in Lagos instead of bringing his corpse to the village which is traditionally not acceptable."

Nigerians warn Victor Osimhen

Supporters of the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, have advised him against visiting his village following claims made by his alleged uncles.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post; Read them below:

Agbor Chukwuemeke said:

"Osimhen should not go to his father village, otherwise spiritually they will terminate his life, those guys are dangerous, God knows thy he did not want him go to village."

Sunybest Oluchi Okafor replied:

"Keep quiet there 😒 with your bad advice."

Sunny Osuagwu wrote:

"Victor, you better run as fast as your legs can carry you o! Dem wan start be dat o! Hold your God tight o!"

Ustaz Lukman Badmos added:

"Where were they when he was selling water in Lagos street? People always associate with wealthy people."

Joel Campbell Jola said:

"He said he's a Yoruba now leave him village pepo. When he was running marathon, risking his life hawking bottle water, using the proceeds to support his siblings where were you pepo?

"If he's still hawking and sleeping under Oshodi bridge, would you want to identify with him. Food is ready."

Emmii U Peters wrote:

"Hold your God firmly now my brother. Na so them dey start."

Yung Baller added:

"Extended relatives of the father o. Nothing even concern OSIMHEN in this case.

"It is what it is. When you are well doing jare."

Sunday Akhigbe said:

"When the young man they struggle how many of them send garri or yam to them."

UbongAbasi Akpan wrote:

"Nah like this village airforce dey start flying upandan person return to village go dey work for people's farm... But for our Osimhen God pass them."

Law EX added:

"They should leave him alone, they have daughters and sons pls when the time is right he know what to do pls thy should leave him 😔😔."

Peter Obande said:

"Village people don start🤫🤫."

Onyedikachi Isaac Nwosu wrote:

"Where the man Pikin ,Una dey wait for person wey dey Turkey to make una life sweet like Turkey."

Fabrizio Romano speaks on Osimhen's possible transfer

Legit.ng earlier reported that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has opened up on why Premier League clubs are having second thoughts about completing a move for Osimhen.

Reports in Italy claimed he had reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United, but it was dismissed by David Ornstein, who claimed the striker is not in the Red Devils’ plans.

