Blessing CEO Begins Refund to Donors Following Viral Cancer Scam Allegations
- Blessing CEO took to social media on Tuesday, April 21, to share proof of bank transfers to various donors, including a ₦1 million refund to a top contributor
- The influencer shared a screenshot showing she has returned the ₦250 "token" donated by her arch-rival, VDM
- The influencer is facing heat as the family of Mbara Deborah and VDM have filed petitions with the EFCC and the Police over alleged forgery
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Relationship expert Blessing CEO has begun refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment
The influencer, who made a quiet return to social media on Tuesday, April 21, shared screenshots of bank transfers showing that she had started returning funds to contributors.
Among those reportedly refunded is social media activist VDM, popularly known as VDM, who was said to have received ₦250.
Another donor, identified as Mr Samuel, was also refunded ₦1 million, according to the screenshots shared.
The development comes after growing pressure from donors who demanded their money back following doubts about the cancer narrative.
The controversy began after questions surfaced regarding Blessing CEO’s claims about battling cancer and soliciting public donations for treatment.
Some contributors accused her of misleading the public, insisting they donated in good faith based on the information shared at the time.
The situation escalated further when the family of Mbara Deborah reportedly filed a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, accusing the influencer of forging medical documents and using them to solicit donations.
VDM petition IGP over Blessing CEO
In a similar move, VDM also claimed he submitted a petition to the office of the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja.
According to him, the petition accused Blessing CEO of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, false representation, and conduct likely to defraud the public.
VDM explained that he had donated ₦150 directly to Blessing CEO’s account after she publicly announced she was suffering from stage 4 cancer and appealed for financial support.
The social media critic narrated that the donation left him financially strained and eventually contributed to severe ulcers, which required costly medical treatment.
According to him, when he later discovered that Blessing CEO did not have the disease, he decided to pursue legal action to ensure accountability.
The Ratel President emphasised that many Nigerians genuinely struggle with serious health conditions and depend on public goodwill to raise money for treatment, making false claims particularly harmful.
He emphasised that the police investigation would go ahead without interference and urged citizens not to support actions that exploit compassion
See the screenshots here:
Blessing CEO advises Regina Daniels
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the marital crisis involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.
She spoke in a video where she became emotional and advised Regina to remain silent or use an anonymous blogger if she needed to speak.
Blessing CEO also urged people to support Regina Daniels and warned that help was needed urgently, as the situation involved power and ego.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.