Blessing CEO took to social media on Tuesday, April 21, to share proof of bank transfers to various donors, including a ₦1 million refund to a top contributor

The influencer shared a screenshot showing she has returned the ₦250 "token" donated by her arch-rival, VDM

The influencer is facing heat as the family of Mbara Deborah and VDM have filed petitions with the EFCC and the Police over alleged forgery

Relationship expert Blessing CEO has begun refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment

The influencer, who made a quiet return to social media on Tuesday, April 21, shared screenshots of bank transfers showing that she had started returning funds to contributors.

Among those reportedly refunded is social media activist VDM, popularly known as VDM, who was said to have received ₦250.

Blessing CEO refunds VDM and one other person. Photos: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Another donor, identified as Mr Samuel, was also refunded ₦1 million, according to the screenshots shared.

The development comes after growing pressure from donors who demanded their money back following doubts about the cancer narrative.

The controversy began after questions surfaced regarding Blessing CEO’s claims about battling cancer and soliciting public donations for treatment.

Some contributors accused her of misleading the public, insisting they donated in good faith based on the information shared at the time.

The situation escalated further when the family of Mbara Deborah reportedly filed a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, accusing the influencer of forging medical documents and using them to solicit donations.

VDM petition IGP over Blessing CEO

In a similar move, VDM also claimed he submitted a petition to the office of the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja.

According to him, the petition accused Blessing CEO of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, false representation, and conduct likely to defraud the public.

VDM explained that he had donated ₦150 directly to Blessing CEO’s account after she publicly announced she was suffering from stage 4 cancer and appealed for financial support.

The social media critic narrated that the donation left him financially strained and eventually contributed to severe ulcers, which required costly medical treatment.

According to him, when he later discovered that Blessing CEO did not have the disease, he decided to pursue legal action to ensure accountability.

The Ratel President emphasised that many Nigerians genuinely struggle with serious health conditions and depend on public goodwill to raise money for treatment, making false claims particularly harmful.

He emphasised that the police investigation would go ahead without interference and urged citizens not to support actions that exploit compassion

See the screenshots here:

Blessing CEO is facing multiple petitions over alleged fraud. Photo: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO advises Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the marital crisis involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.

She spoke in a video where she became emotional and advised Regina to remain silent or use an anonymous blogger if she needed to speak.

Blessing CEO also urged people to support Regina Daniels and warned that help was needed urgently, as the situation involved power and ego.

Source: Legit.ng