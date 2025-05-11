Ahmet Cekar has urged Galatasaray fans to respect Victor Osimhen’s possible decision to leave the club this summer

Juventus and Al-Hilal lead the race for the Super Eagles striker, with tempting offers on the table

Osimhen has scored 33 goals this season and is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe ahead of the summer

Renowned Turkish football pundit Ahmet Cekar has called on Galatasaray supporters to be understanding if Victor Osimhen chooses to leave the club this summer.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward, who is on loan from Napoli, has been the driving force behind Galatasaray’s incredible campaign as they look certain to win the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup this season.

Osimhen’s superb form has not gone unnoticed in Europe and around the world, as the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner has attracted major interest from top European and Saudi Arabian clubs.

Cekar emphasized that while Galatasaray fans have built a special bond with Osimhen, they must respect the striker’s career ambitions.

“I think there is a 90% chance that Osimhen will leave Galatasaray. If it were me, if I received an offer from teams like Juventus, PSG, Manchester United, or Liverpool, I would play in Europe. In such a case, the fans should respect him,” he told GsGazette.

He added that players of Osimhen’s calibre, who can transform matches on their own, do not come often and may only stay temporarily in the Turkish league.

Galatasaray fans plead with Osimhen to stay

Despite the swirling transfer rumours, Osimhen’s relationship with the Galatasaray supporters has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The fans have embraced him wholeheartedly, even writing open letters begging him to stay.

Osimhen’s 33 goals in 37 appearances for Galatasaray this season as seen on Transfermarkt, have endeared him to the Turkish giants, and the possibility of keeping him permanently is a dream for many.

Cekar also believes Galatasaray could still dominate without Osimhen if key players like Mauro Icardi and Alvaro Morata remain healthy.

But he warns the fans not to let love turn into resentment should the Nigerian seek new challenges abroad.

Juventus and Al-Hilal lead the transfer race

Osimhen’s next destination remains uncertain, but the race is heating up.

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer over €85 million in fees and bonuses, despite his €75 million release clause only applying to non-Italian clubs.

Napoli now faces a tough decision on whether to let their star forward join a domestic rival.

Meanwhile, Football Tranfers reports that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are ready to activate the full release clause and offer a staggering €30 million salary per year.

With such lucrative offers on the table, Osimhen’s summer decision could define the next chapter of his already stellar career.

Osimhen offered ₦1.3 billion per week

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen could soon be making headlines not just for his goals but also for signing one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have made a jaw-dropping offer of ₦1.3 billion per week to lure the Nigerian international away from Europe.

Juventus had initially shown strong interest and were reportedly ready to pay €85 million to acquire Osimhen from Napoli, their hopes are now under serious threat.

