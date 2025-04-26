Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer when his Galatasaray loan expires

Reports claim that his preferred destination is the Premier League, but clubs are withdrawing

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained why English clubs are reconsidering their interest

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has opened up on why Premier League clubs are having second thoughts about completing a move for Victor Osimhen despite long-standing interest.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer and will not join Galatasaray, where he is currently on a season-long loan and has performed excellently.

Despite the striker's preference for the Premier League aligning with the interest of the top clubs in the league, they are looking elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal will prioritise Viktor Gyokeres, while Manchester United prefer a double swoop for Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap.

Fabrizio Romano's update on Osimhen

Transfer expert Romano has provided an update on Osimhen's possible destination this summer after conflicting reports circulated in the media about him.

Reports in Italy claimed he had reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United, but it was dismissed by David Ornstein, who claimed the striker is not in the Red Devils’ plans.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano explained why English clubs are hesitant to pursue a move and prefer to focus on other targets.

“Why is the deal for Victor Osimhen not advancing? Because of the salary. That's the crucial point,” he said.

He added that there are interested clubs from the Italian Serie A and Saudi Pro as it would be a busy summer for the Nigerian as there's a mutual feeling between him and Napoli not to continue together.

He also confirmed that the striker will leave Galatasaray after his loan expires, despite the Turkish champions making every effort to have him beyond this season.

Osimhen reportedly wants the English clubs to match his €12 million net salary at Napoli, but there's reluctance to do so, despite being willing to pay his €75 million salary.

“The other option is for Victor Osimhen to reduce his salary request and join one of these clubs. Otherwise, there are Saudi and more clubs interested,” he concluded.

Osimhen's proposed move to Chelsea last summer failed after he insisted on not reducing his salary, and the Blues were unwilling to match it, instead proposing other incentives to match up.

However, he took a pay cut to join Galatasaray on loan, with the Turkish club paying him €6 million and Napoli not paying the rest of it despite being under contract.

Juventus are the only Italian club that wants him permanently, but face the obstacle of a difficult negotiation with Napoli, as his release clause is not available to Italian clubs.

Galatasaray’s chances of signing Osimhen

Legit.ng reported on Galatasaray's chances of signing Osimhen after Manchester United withdrew from the race to sign the Napoli-owned striker.

Turkish pundit Ertan Suzgun admitted that he is not confident that the club could complete a deal and put the chances at 10% or less that he will be in Turkey next season.

