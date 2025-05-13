Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been called out by extended family members in Okhuesan for neglecting them following his rise to prominence at both the national and club levels

The U-17 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 33 goals for Galatasaray this season and is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the national team’s history with 25 goals

The 26-year-old has been linked with several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal

Victor Osimhen is making headlines not for his goal-scoring prowess but for allegedly abandoning his kinsmen in Edo State.

The former Lille striker, known for his philanthropic efforts in Lagos during his visits and festive periods, is now facing criticism from his home state.

In a viral post by Esan History, an elderly man named Omuyiwa John accused Galatasaray player Victor Osimhen of neglecting his hometown.

John, who claims to be related to Osimhen's father, Patrick, stated that they both attended the same primary school.

He shared the story of how Osimhen’s father moved to Lagos and eventually married John's mother.

John also alleged that the community had to raise money for Patrick Osimhen when he lost his wife, and were forced to pay for the marriage rites before he could bury her. He said:

"My name is Omuyiwa John and the person beside me is Monday Egbe, we are around Olenokwa in Okhuesan, Esan South East LGA in Edo State.

"Osimhen's father has the same grandfather with me, and I am surprised how he disowned us. His father, Patrick Osimhen, grew up with us, and we attended the same primary school.

"From here, he learnt driving before going to Lagos and got married in Obiaruku in Delta side. Even when his mother died, they put her in the mortuary and compelled us to do the marriage rites before she can be buried because she gave birth to plenty of children."

"The father came from Lagos and begged us for money. The whole money was contributed money and went to Obiaruku to do everything before we were allowed to bury."

Villagers watched Osimhen in the King's palace

Omuyiwa John revealed that the people of Okhuesan were fortunate to watch Victor Osimhen during a UEFA Champions League tie after the Governor brought a television to the King's palace last year.

He added that Victor Osimhen and his siblings refused to bury their father after he died, which is against the tradition of the community. He said:

"During a Champions League match, the Edo State Governor brought television to the palace to watch him. We do not know what is happening because he has failed to acknowledge us.

"Osimhen has never stepped into our community, even when his father died, the children buried his father in Lagos instead of bringing his corpse to the village which is traditionally not acceptable."

Esan descendants trade war of words on social media

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; read them below:

Samson Edetanlen said

"Let's be 100 percent sincere. Victor Osimhen doesn't owe the community or family anything.

"Did they help the father because they knew Osimhn will be a star some day or they helped the man from the bottom of their heart ??"

Ehi Eben replied:

"Don’t say that, ur people are ur most trusted ally no matter what home is home, it doesn't concern me but it's painful wen u have such a person of this caliber and those people are still suffering.

"Does Sadio Mane owe his community or tribe but look what he did for them and the name he has made for him self, both home and abroad.

"We should be sincere, do u think it's easy for these people? Esan's don't need any child that will not love and respect her. Esan will rise no matter what, it's just only a matter of time."

Onoguolu Tahaka Itepu added:

"Didn't you hear from the family members they all contributed money to pay all for the marriage rites for Victor Osimhen's mother when she died, because Victor Osimhen's father did not pay for her bride price when she was alive.

"The family of Victor Osimhen's mother from Obiaruku, Delta state refused to bury her telling the family of Victor Osimhen's father to pay all the marriage rites before they could bury her.

"For the mere fact that the family of Victor Osimhen's father supported and contributed money to save Victor Osimhen's father marital humiliation,Victor Osimhen should support his father family people."

Osimhen offered ₦1.3 billion weekly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen could soon be making headlines not just for his goals but also for signing one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have made a jaw-dropping offer of ₦1.3 billion per week to lure the Nigerian international away from Europe.

Al Hilal have emerged as frontrunners, prepared to not only meet Napoli’s €75 million release clause (which applies only to non-Italian clubs) but also table a massive €35 million annual salary for the striker.

