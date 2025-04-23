Nigeria have finalised plans to face West African rivals Ghana in an international friendly during the upcoming FIFA window allocated for African nations in May

The Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja

Nigeria risk missing their second consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance following an underwhelming start to the current qualifiers

Nigeria will participate in the highly publicised Unity Cup, where they are set to face Ghana on May 28.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle described the tournament as part of the team’s preparation for the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria are currently struggling in CAF Qualification Group C, having secured just seven points from six matches. In contrast, the Black Stars sit comfortably atop Group I with 15 points from the same number of games.

Super Eagles to face rivals Black Stars in Unity Cup clash ahead of World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle revealed that new players will be given a chance to prove themselves, as he has been tasked by the Nigeria Football Federation to convince foreign-based talent to commit to the national team.

Several European-born players have already pledged their allegiance to Nigeria, with several others close to finalising their switch.

The Unity Cup will also feature Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, with matches set to take place at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in London from May 27 to 31 per Punch.

The Black Stars ended Super Eagles' dream of participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola stadium per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Nigerians eagerly await the date of the much-anticipated match against Russia in the coming weeks.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is ready to field new players as his team prepares for their upcoming friendly against Ghana. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda to face Algeria in friendly match

Rwanda have concluded plans to take on Algeria in a friendly match scheduled for June 5 at Stade de la Constantine.

According to New Times, the Amavubi are eager to address their shortcomings following a disappointing run in the World Cup qualifiers last March.

Adel Amrouche’s side suffered a defeat to Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Amahoro Stadium before managing a draw against Lesotho.

The Rwandan team will be aiming for a strong comeback in the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Group I leaders Algeria will use the friendly as preparation for their upcoming qualifying matches against Botswana and Guinea.

Nigeria in tight spot for World Cup qualification

The Super Eagles face a daunting challenge in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

According to BBC, Nigeria secured a 2-0 victory over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, with both goals scored by Victor Osimhen.

The three-time AFCON champions are set to host the Amavubi in their seventh qualifying match on September 1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Rwanda currently sit in second place with eight points, while Nigeria trail closely behind in fourth with seven points.

Urhoghide opts for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide has opted for Nigeria over the country of his birth, the Netherlands, and the country in which he was raised, the Netherlands.

In recent years, the Nigeria Football Federation and head coaches of the Super Eagles have been looking for foreign-born Nigeria-eligible players to play for the team.

He has yet to represent any country at youth levels, making him a call-up away from playing for the Super Eagles. He had previously trained with Nigeria's U19 team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng