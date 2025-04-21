Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received a major boost as a goalkeeper has reportedly pledged his international future to Nigeria

The three-time AFCON champions previously missed out on Freiburg shot-stopper Noah Atubolu, who remains committed to Germany and is awaiting a senior call-up after featuring for the U21 side

Nigeria continues to grapple with a goalkeeping crisis, with both Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho struggling for regular playing time at their respective clubs

Eric Chelle has been handed a lifeline in the goalkeeping department following the reported commitment of an England U18 player to represent Nigeria.

The Malian guided Nigeria to a win and a draw during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers in March.

The 47-year-old is expected to use the upcoming Unity Cup in London this May as an opportunity to assess new talent.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is reportedly committing his future to Nigeria while awaiting a call-up from coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Okonkwo reaffirms commitment to Nigeria

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has renewed his pledge to represent the Super Eagles, as preparations continue for the Unity Cup scheduled for May.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the 23-year-old has been in impressive form, keeping 17 clean sheets in League One, most recently in a goalless draw against Wigan Athletic.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has conceded just 35 goals in 33 appearances this season and was named the PFA League One Fans' Player of the Month for March.

Okonkwo’s switch of nationality was approved by FIFA in 2024, making him officially eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level.

With his consistent performances, head coach Eric Chelle is expected to consider him for the squad ahead of the Unity Cup in London.

Nigeria will face Jamaica, Ghana, and Trinidad & Tobago at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London, per NFF.

The Super Eagles currently sit fourth in CAF World Cup Qualification Group C with seven points, per TNT Sports.

Former Arsenal player Arthur Okonkwo reportedly pledges his future to Nigeria ahead of England. Photo by: MI News/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Fans clamour for Okonkwo’s inclusion in Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles fans are calling on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that the Technical Department and head coach Eric Chelle properly manage the call-up of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

One X user described the former Arsenal shot-stopper as “the next big thing” for the national team, while another said it would be “a dream come true” to see the 23-year-old don the iconic green-white-green jersey of Nigeria.

@DraigBlackCat

"My Player of the Season.

"Big Arthur is the main reason Wxm performed so well this season, our defence always looks much more settled with him behind them, plus he just picks off so many corners & crosses.

"Such a keeper & still only a young un, looking forward to see him progress.

@george80882919

"Shame strikers can't score more but it's Parkinson's. Fault he's defensive manager not attacking this season shown that with all lucky 1.0 wins and 0.0 draws.

@padonu56572

"@arthurokonkwo_ won’t you love to represent Nigeria one day and I also wish to play with one day just a wish hope it come true

@Faivish_1864

"An amazing metric considering how many times our Cent Defs have been caught out, couldn't keep pace or mark up, have committed handballs, or penalties this season.

"Max and Okonkwo have been spectacular this season!

@magno_jez12

"Nice, well done Arthur. Now finish this season strong.

@waitingup4u68

"Arthur Okonkwo is the next big thing for @NGSuperEagles.

"He has been superb ever since he came back from Injury for Wrexham...its definite Wrexham will be in Next Season's Championship which is also good for the player.

Iroegbunam seeks meeting with Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has expressed his desire to meet with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to discuss his international future with Nigeria.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Toffees this season and is eager to commit his talents to the Nigerian national team.

The former England U17 international, Iroegbunam has made 15 appearances for Everton this season and has impressed with his midfield performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng