Nigeria defeated Algeria 4-0 in the first leg of their final round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday

Queen Joseph scored a brace for the Flamingos, putting them firmly on track for qualification to the 2025 World Cup, scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 8 in Morocco

Fans have praised the young team for outclassing their North African opponents and are urging them to finish the job in the second leg

The Flamingos are aiming for their eighth FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance since debuting at the inaugural tournament in 2008.

Nigeria won the bronze medal at the 2022 edition in India, has reached the quarterfinals four times, failed to progress past the group stage on two occasions, and did not qualify once, in 2018.

Nigeria edge Algeria

Nigeria kicked off their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying campaign in style, thrashing Algeria 4–0 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Saturday.

According to Daily Post, Queen Joseph opened the scoring in under 60 seconds, giving the Flamingos an early lead.

Zainab Raji doubled the advantage in the 13th minute with a powerful strike, before Joseph completed her brace just four minutes later in the first half per Brila.

Aishat Animashaun sealed the emphatic victory in the 90th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box, curling the ball into the bottom right corner.

The return leg of the qualifying series will take place at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida, Algeria, on April 25.

Flamingos receive N6 million reward for victory

Following their dominant performance against Algeria, the Flamingos have been rewarded with a ₦6 million cash gift.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), NFF President Ibrahim Gusau donated N2 million, while billionaire businessman and owner of Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname, contributed N4 million per NFF.

Gusau urged the girls to give their all in the return leg in Algiers and secure Nigeria’s ticket to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Fans hail ruthless Flamingos

Supporters of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team have showered praise on the players following their dominant 4–0 win against Algeria in the final round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Franklin Jim said:

"Our girls should have score up to 5 goals in first Half I don't know what they were waiting for 3:0 is not enough, please add more 5 goals in second half.

Stephen Olamide wrote:

"Wicked girls. No mercy for the merciless.

Sunny Ademola added:

"Keep the flag flying God bless you guide you through l wish you all the best with good luck

Wole Omotayo Lamina wrote:

"Super Eagles should be using dis ikene stadium

Slimjay Tony posited:

"Make them beat them as PORTABLE BEAT SPEED DARLINGTON

Ezeh Mark said:

"Nigeria ladies are machines when it comes to football not lazy like our men.

Flamingos beat Bantwana

Legit.ng earler reported that Nigeria’s U17 girls defeated their South African counterparts 3-1 to put a firm leg in the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals.

Shakirat Moshood and Harmony Chidi scored for the Flamingos while Katleho Malebana gave South their only goal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

Nigeria won a bronze medal at the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

