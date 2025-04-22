South Africa have shown strong determination to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by lining up a series of high-profile friendly matches

Bafana Bafana currently sit comfortably at the top of CAF Qualification Group C with 13 points from seven matches

However, the two-AFCON bronze medallists risk losing three points after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March

South Africa are aiming for their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, having last featured when they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Since his appointment in 2021, Belgian coach Hugo Broos has steadily guided Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON and is now on the verge of securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The 73-year-old has impressed in the qualifiers so far, recording four wins, one draw, and a single loss to Rwanda.

SAFA lines up friendlies ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has announced that Bafana Bafana will play two major friendly matches as preparation for the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Goal, SAFA spokesperson Mninawa Ntloko confirmed that the matches will take place during the FIFA international window for the CAF region in June.

He added that head coach Hugo Broos plans to use the games against Tanzania and Namibia to give his players valuable game time ahead of the crucial qualifiers. Ntloko said via iol.co.za:

“We haven’t announced anything.”

South Africa will face Tanzania on June 6, followed by a clash with Namibia four days later, per AfricaSoccer.

Mamelodi Sundowns players will not take part in the friendly matches, as they will be released to prepare for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Bafana Bafana are currently topping the CAF Qualification Group C with 13 points from seven matches per TnTSports.

With Rwanda and Benin sitting in second and third place, respectively on 8 points, the Super Eagles are determined to turn the tide by winning all their remaining matches and qualifying as the best second-placed team in the group.

Bafana Bafana to lose three points

Despite their fine run, South Africa are on the verge of losing three points for fielding an ineligible player, Theboho Mokoena.

According to official records, Mokoena had accumulated two yellow cards in earlier games, which should have triggered an automatic suspension, BBC reports.

Although Lesotho failed to file an official protest within the stipulated 48-hour period, they remain hopeful that FIFA will take necessary action.

This is not the first time such an issue has come up in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles experienced a similar fate when Shehu Abdullahi was deemed ineligible for a game against Algeria during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

Broos laments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed concern over the possibility of his side losing three points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa may be forced to forfeit their 2-0 victory over Lesotho on March 20 after fielding Teboho Mokoena in that match.

The German coach faces the risk of being sacked if he fails to lead the nation to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

