Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly taken drastic measures with the squad ahead of the international friendlies in June

Under the Malian tactician, Nigeria have played two matches—securing a win and an underwhelming draw in front of home fans last month

The Super Eagles now risk missing the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time, as they currently sit fourth in CAF Qualification Group C

Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped six players from the 23-man squad that featured in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last March.

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, followed by a disappointing draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen featured in both matches, scoring three goals after missing the first four qualifiers due to injury.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped six players following their unimpressive performance against Zimbabwe last month.

Chelle takes bold step

According to Owngoal, the 47-year-old Malian tactician was left unimpressed by several players who failed to meet expectations.

He is now set to release a new squad list for the upcoming Unity Friendly Tournament in England this June per ThisDay.

The turning point came during the match against Zimbabwe, where the Super Eagles failed to maintain a 1-0 lead after Victor Osimhen was substituted, leading to a disappointing draw that broke the camel’s back.

Among those dropped are Jordan Torunarigha and Igho Ogbu, both surprise call-ups in the absence of Leon Balogun and Semi Ajayi. New England Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, who was converted to a right-back during the qualifiers, has also been left out.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, who couldn’t break into the starting lineup, will miss out on the Nigeria Premier Football League slot per Punch.

In midfield, Joe Aribo—despite his strong performances for Southampton—did not feature in either of the two qualifiers and is also expected to be dropped.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is planning to introduce fresh legs into the squad ahead of the proposed international friendlies in June.

Possible replacements

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly considering inviting Nigeria-eligible players currently performing abroad, as well as recalling some established names to bolster the squad.

The former Mali boss may bring back capped Super Eagles players such as Nathan Tella, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, and experienced defender Leon Balogun.

Other players said to be on Chelle’s radar include Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Augsburg’s Frank Onyeka, Christantus Uche of Getafe, and Gabe Osho of French Ligue 1 side Auxerre.

Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu is also in line for a debut after recently pledging his international future to Nigeria per OmaTv.

Chelle eyes Dutch-born player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle is taking a proactive step in strengthening the Super Eagles by planning a meeting with Dutch-born striker Emanuel Emegha.

The Strasbourg forward, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, Togo, or the Netherlands, is now on Chelle’s radar as a potential addition to Nigeria’s attacking lineup.

Despite featuring for the Dutch U21 team, his senior international future remains undecided and playing for the Super Eagles is one of his options.

