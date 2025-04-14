Eric Chelle is looking to revamp his Super Eagles squad ahead of the next international window in June

The head coach has turned attention to a foreign-born winger to address an attacking weakness in the team

Highly-rated Belgian-born Ligue 1 star is on Chelle's radar to help the team with options on the wing

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has set his sights on a Belgium-born attacker to provide options for the national team on the wing before the next international break.

Chelle managed his first two games in charge of the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and Zimbabwe during the March international break.

Samuel Chukwueze's position in the Super Eagles is threatened due to poor performance.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria picked up four points with a 2-0 win over Rwanda and a devastating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, a match that exposed some weakness in the team.

The Eagles created loads of chances but failed to convert, with only Victor Osimhen scoring all three goals during the break in his first games of the qualifying series.

One of the problems Chelle needs to address before the next break is getting his wingers into positions where they could contribute more to the team's output.

Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were under scrutiny, particularly against Zimbabwe, and there have been calls from fans to give other players opportunities.

Chelle eye Belgian winger

Chelle has been on the lookout for options in attack ahead of the next qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa in the September international break.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Franco-Malian manager has Rennes winger Kazeem Olaigbe in his sights and is set to meet him over a potential switch of nationality.

Olaigbe was born to Nigerian parents in Brussels, Belgium and represented the European country at all youth levels but remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

He came through the ranks of Anderlecht and spent three years at Southampton Academy in England. He spent time on loan at Ross County and Harrogate Town.

He returned to Belgium with Cercle Brugge, and after impressing for the Belgian club, he made a switch to the French Ligue with Rennes and has featured six times.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Olaigbe is a versatile attacker who primarily plays on the left wing but can also play on the right wing and also as a second striker, offering the team options in attack.

Rennes winger Kazeem Olaigbe is on the radar of Nigeria over a nationality switch.

Source: Getty Images

He is one of the foreign-born players the Nigeria Football Federation have sights on to convince as they work together with Eric Chelle to bolster the Super Eagles squad.

The Harriman-Annous brothers, Femi Seriki, Tim Iroegbunam, have all reportedly agreed to play for Nigeria over England after discussions with the federation.

Highly-rated Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is also another player on the radar of NFF. He is reportedly open to playing for Nigeria, but the African will have to battle England.

Martins sends message to Chukwueze

Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Martins sent a message to Chukwueze over his performances in the national team and also over his future with Italian club AC Milan.

Obagoal noted that the former FIFA U17 World Cup winner should make a move away from Milan to the Premier League to revive his club and international career.

