Eric Chelle has reportedly reached out to Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha over a Super Eagles switch

Emegha, who was born in the Netherlands, is eligible for Nigeria and Togo internationally

Talks with Emegha are expected in France this month as Chelle scouts more players for the Unity Cup in England

Eric Chelle is taking a proactive step in strengthening the Super Eagles by planning a meeting with Dutch-born striker Emanuel Emegha.

The Strasbourg forward, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, Togo, or the Netherlands, is now on Chelle’s radar as a potential addition to Nigeria’s attacking lineup.

Emanuel Emegha has caught the attention of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle with his superb performances for Strasbourg this season. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and Togolese mother, Emegha has represented the Dutch national team at youth levels, from U15 through U21, as seen on Transfermarkt.

However, despite featuring for the Dutch U21 team, his senior international future remains undecided and playing for the Super Eagles is one of his options.

The 22-year-old has previously hinted at a strong desire to wear the green and white jersey of Nigeria, a sentiment he expressed while playing for Sparta Rotterdam, where he shared the dressing room with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Chelle identifies Emegha as a key target

Emegha’s recent performances in Ligue 1 for RC Strasbourg have caught the attention of Nigeria’s technical team, especially head coach Chelle.

Emanuel Emegha is one of the hottest strikers in France this season after netting 13 goals in 26 games. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

According to Fotmob, the 22-year-old forward has scored an impressive 13 goals in 26 appearances for Strasbourg this season, putting him on the radar of the Super Eagles coach.

With a powerful presence up front, the tall and athletic forward has shown versatility and sharp finishing, qualities Chelle believes could add significant value to the Super Eagles as the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies.

The Nigeria head coach is reportedly scheduled to travel to France later this month to scout several players eligible for the national team.

A face-to-face discussion with Emegha is expected to be a priority during the trip, with Chelle hoping to persuade the forward to commit his international future to Nigeria.

Sources close to the Super Eagles reveal that the NFF is backing the move, keen to secure more foreign-born talents to strengthen Nigeria’s squad depth.

The inclusion of a player like Emegha could be a game-changer for Nigeria, especially as they continue to reshape the team with younger, hungry talents ahead of upcoming qualifiers and international competitions.

Unity Cup provides strategic scouting opportunity

The talks with Emegha are part of a broader plan as Chelle prepares for the Unity Cup — a four-nation tournament taking place in England later this year.

Nigeria will face Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and arch-rivals Ghana in the competition, which is seen as a key tune-up ahead of more critical World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle’s scouting mission in France is not limited to Emegha but will focus on identifying quality players of Nigerian descent who are thriving in top European leagues.

Okocha backs Nigeria for World Cup ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Austin Jay Jay Okocha has voiced strong belief in Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the team’s current struggles in the qualifying rounds.

The Super Eagles have managed just one victory in six games played in the qualifiers, losing one and drawing the remaining four games of the series.

Currently sitting fourth in Group C with seven points, six points behind leaders South Africa, the three-time African champions face an uphill task with four qualifiers left to play.

