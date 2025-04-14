Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was spotted at the Stade Vélodrome watching a Ligue 1 match on Sunday

The 47-year-old is currently touring Europe as a scout identifying Nigeria-eligible players ready to switch their allegiance before the Unity Cup in June

Nigeria are on the verge of missing their second consecutive World Cup following the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio stadium last March

Eric Chelle is keeping an eye on Nigeria-eligible striker George Ilenikhena ahead of the Super Eagles’ international friendlies in May.

The Malian coach has voiced concerns about Nigeria’s attacking options, with Victor Osimhen currently seen as the only reliable forward in the squad.

Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, scored three goals in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe after missing the first four matches.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is monitoring the progress of Monaco forward George Ilenikhena ahead of the Unity Cup.

Chelle monitors Ilenikhena in Monaco

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was spotted in the stands during Monaco’s 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille, keeping a close eye on Nigeria-eligible forward George Ilenikhena.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Lens player observed as Ilenikhena came on in the 85th minute.

The 47-year-old coach is actively searching for fresh attacking options, and the former Antwerp striker fits the profile he's looking for.

Ilenikhena has contributed three goals and two assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco this season per Africasoocer.

The Nigeria Football Federation has given Chelle full support in scouting talent of Nigerian descent across Europe.

Disappointed with the Super Eagles’ performance in the recent World Cup qualifiers, Chelle has issued a stern warning to the squad and is reportedly set to drop six players.

The Malian signed a two-year contract with an option of renewal if he qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup per Leadership.

Nigeria currently sit fourth in CAF Qualification Group C with seven points per TnTSports.

The Nigeria Football Federation are considering Monaco forward George Ilenikhena ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

Chelle gears up for Unity Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed that the Super Eagles will participate in the 2025 Unity Cup, set to take place in London.

According to NFF, the Super Eagles coach sees the tournament as a valuable opportunity to assess new players ahead of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The 47-year-old emphasised that only players making meaningful contributions at their clubs will be considered for selection to represent Nigeria. He said:

“The Super Eagles are looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October.

Iroegbunam seeks meeting with Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has expressed his desire to meet with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to discuss his international future with Nigeria.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Toffees this season and is eager to commit his talents to the Nigerian national team.

The former England U17 international, Iroegbunam has made 15 appearances for Everton this season and has impressed with his midfield performances.

