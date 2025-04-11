Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has set an unwanted record in the UEFA Europa League

The Cameroonian shot-stopper made two costly errors that led to goals, as the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon at Groupama Stadium on Thursday night

Fans have called on the club's management to make a decision regarding his future

Andre Onana conceded a stoppage-time goal as Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Red Devils led until the 90th minute before Rayan Cherki netted a late equaliser for the home side.

Despite the result, Manchester United remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana sets an unwanted record for Premier League shot-stoppers across all competitions.



Onana sets unwanted record

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana currently tops the list for most errors leading to goals by a Premier League goalkeeper across all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

According to OptaJoe, the Cameroonian has made eight avoidable errors for the Red Devils, the latest coming in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash against Lyon.

Onana misjudged a wide free-kick from Thiago Almada in the 25th minute, allowing Lyon take the lead per SkySports.

Later in the match, he spilled a shot from Georges Mikautadze, enabling Rayan Cherki score on the rebound and level the game in the 96th minute.

Despite Onana’s blunders, Manchester United had moments of brilliance.

Leny Yoro scored his first goal for the club by redirecting Manuel Ugarte’s volley into the bottom corner just before halftime per Aljazeera.

Joshua Zirkzee then appeared to secure the win in the 88th minute, heading in a looping cross from Bruno Fernandes, only for the team to be denied by Cherki’s late equaliser.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim defended Andre Onana following his errors, which led to two goals against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League.



Man United coach defends Onana

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has come to Onana’s defense.

According to BBC, the Portuguese coach stated that he has made more mistakes than the Cameroonian since joining the club, signalling his continued support for the embattled goalkeeper. He said:

"If you look at the season, I've made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months.

"There's nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I'm really confident in Andre."

Fans call for Onana's replacement

Manchester United fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Andre Onana’s repeated errors in all competitions.

One X user said the goalkeeper has proven Lyon’s coach Nemanja Matic right with his performances, while another called for the Red Devils to find an immediate replacement.

@Chavit0_ said:

“There you have it, @ManUtd.

“That on its own tells you a huge part of the problem. This doesn't just cost us the game but also the team morale etc. please get rid!

@FortKnoxCrypto wrote:

“Oops, looks like the 'keeper needs a new pair of gloves.

@AFCMinded posited:

“I've seen keepers with 1 arm and 4 fingers save better than him!

@Somidotun7 added:

“He proved Matic right in the most emphatic fashion

“He didn't do it once, he repeated it in the 2nd half for those who missed the 1st one.

@TimothyGebre said:

“This should tell you everything you need to know.

“This guy needs to go immediately.

@bogusz_michael wrote:

“Andre Onana- the worst keeper ever go back to Inter if Sommer will go

@wilsonokelloh added:

“Lightning strikes twice in France. Andre Onana double fumble proves Nemanja Matic right.

@superseer posited:

"Matic didn't disrespect Onana. Onana just justified his point

Man United eyes Onana’s replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are in the market for a new goalkeeper following a season of inconsistent performances from Andre Onana.

The Old Trafford club has set its sights on Espanyol’s 23-year-old shot-stopper Joan Garcia, who has been in fine form in La Liga in recent seasons.

Onana’s reign at Manchester United has been far from smooth as the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived from Inter Milan with high expectations, has struggled with costly mistakes.

