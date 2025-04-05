Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli permanently in the summer when his loan at Galatasaray ends

The Turkish champions are one of the interest clubs with other top European clubs also in the running

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on his future, and it's bad news for one club

The latest update regarding Victor Osimhen's future spells bad news for one top European club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen will be one of the most sought-after strikers in the 2025 summer transfer window, similar to how he was in the summer of 2024, despite a move not materialising.

Napoli are determined to sell Victor Osimhen early this summer. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan and has performed excellently with 33 goal contributions in all competitions, making the Turkish champions want to sign him permanently.

His impressive performance at Galatasaray has also kept him on the radar of top European clubs, including those in the English Premier League and Italian Serie A.

Osimhen has yet to decide his next destination amid an intense title race in the Turkish Super League and is keen to finish the season on a high before assessing his options.

Romano’s update on Osimhen's future

According to Football Italia, Manchester United made an offer to Napoli to trigger Osimhen's release clause in the January transfer window amid a striker search for Ruben Amorim.

The Nigerian forward turned down the approach and committed to staying at Galatasaray until the end of the season, a decision which infuriated the Napoli hierarchy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the Nigerian’s future, confirming that he will leave Galatasaray when his loan ends in the summer.

He also confirmed that Napoli are working to find a solution early and avoid a repeat of last summer when negotiations dragged through the summer and nothing was achieved.

The Neapolitans reduced his release clause to €75 million when he joined Galatasaray and have been clear that they will not negotiate anything below the fee.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray this summer. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

England appears to be his next destination, but one of the clubs interested appears to not have a guarantee due to the finances involved in the deal.

“For Manchester United, interest is still there but still not something guaranteed because of the salary, expensive package, and they have several options,” he said on his YouTube page.

“Manchester United will sign a striker, but Osimhen at the moment is not something guaranteed.”

United under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been on a cost-cutting mission, leaving many positions redundant, and even top earners Marcus Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa and Casemiro will leave in the summer.

Arsenal shift focus from Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal shifted focus away from Osimhen ahead of the summer window despite long-standing interest in the Super Eagles forward.

New sporting director Andrea Berta will oversee his first transfer window this summer, and the Gunners have reportedly turned attention towards Sporting Lisbon and Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres.

