Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to stir serious conversations following the opening of the winter transfer market

The marquee Nigerian forward has been heavily linked with a transfer to Premier League outfit Manchester United

A report about Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis being left furious with Osimhen following the striker's latest transfer stance has surfaced

Victor Osimhen appears to have rattled several individuals at Napoli, particularly President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, following his latest decision regarding his future.

The Nigerian forward, who witnessed a saga surrounding him during the summer window, ultimately settled for a loan transfer to Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Goztepe at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The combative centre-forward has, however, wasted little time hitting the ground running at the Istanbul club, racking up a staggering 17 goal involvements in his 16 appearances for the club so far, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

This rather impressive tally from Osimhen has subsequently translated into another wave of transfer interest in the forward.

Several clubs, including English Premier League outfits Chelsea and Manchester United, are reportedly heavily linked with him.

However, the interest from Ruben Amorim's United side appears to be more concrete.

With Napoli reportedly open to negotiating with Man United, Osimhen has, however, thrown what can be described as a hypothetical spanner in the works of the burgeoning transfer saga, which has since left president, De Laurentiis, angry with the forward.

Napoli chief left furious with Osimhen

According to a report by Italian outlet La Repubblica, the 75-year-old president expressed frustration with Osimhen after the forward rejected the possibility of a winter transfer away from Galatasaray.

The report reveals that Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, visited Osimhen to persuade him to consider a mid-season exit from the Istanbul club.

However, the Nigerian striker stood firm in his decision to remain with Galatasaray for the rest of the season, turning down the proposal.

Osimhen's stance reportedly did not sit well with De Laurentiis, who was said to be furious, allegedly shouting:

"Let him stay where he is, then tell Galatasaray to come and take him."

Media speculation has suggested that Osimhen is determined to retain full control over decisions regarding his immediate future, rather than leaving them in the hands of Napoli’s hierarchy, and his latest decision seems to reinforce this narrative.

However, it’s worth noting that while Osimhen has chosen to remain at Galatasaray for now, he has not entirely ruled out a summer exit. Reports indicate that the Nigerian forward remains interested in a potential transfer to the Premier League.

Osimhen scores cheeky goal for Galatasaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen scored a cheeky goal in Galatasaray’s victory against Göztepe.

The Napoli loanee slotted a beautifully taken spot kick past goalkeeper, Mateusz Lis. The goal, which left the shot-stopper subtly confused, was the first for the Istanbul outfit in the new year.

Osimhen has since been saddled with the responsibility of taking penalty kicks at Galatasaray following the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by Mauro Icardi.

