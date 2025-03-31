Victor Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in the world for more than a season now

He is currently on loan at Galatasaray but continues to attract transfer interest from top European clubs

Premier League side Arsenal appears to have dropped out of the race to sign the striker and shifted their focus

Arsenal appears to have dropped out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen and have reportedly shifted their focus to another high scoring forward ahead of the summer window.

Osimhen has been in hot demand since the summer of 2023 when he helped Napoli win the Italian Serie A title for the first time since the Diego Maradona-inspired title in 1990.

Victor Osimhen took a knock during Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

He opted against leaving the club that summer and extended his contract and it proved to be a costly decision particularly with the inclusion of a €130 million release clause.

The release clause was an impediment to his departure from the club last summer as it prized potential suitors away from him, especially with Napoli playing handball.

He failed to secure a permanent move away despite proposals from Paris Saint-Germain, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and Premier League giants Chelsea.

Turkish champions Galatasaray offered him a way out of Naples with a season-long loan and it has proven to be a masterstroke for both player and club this season.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has contributed to 31 goals in all competitions this season, helping the Lions stay at the top of the league and on course to defend their title.

His performance during this loan has made top European clubs retain interest in him, as he is expected to leave Turkey when his loan ends this summer.

Arsenal snubs Osimhen’s transfer

Arsenal have hired former Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta to replace the departed Edu Gaspar and the Spaniard is sent to commence work immediately.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are seriously considering Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who could be available for around £50 million this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to prefer Newcastle United striker and Gyokeres’ international teammate Alexander Isak, but Newcastle’s hefty demands have forced a reconsideration.

Viktor Gyokeres is Arsenal's new priority target as striker ahead of this summer. Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreria/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners have also reportedly done a ground work on Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, but it is unclear if they will proceed with the RB Leipzig striker.

Arteta's side finished as runners-up in the Premier League in the last two seasons and could finish in the same position behind Arne Slot's Liverpool this season.

Arsenal have been without a striker for a while, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz out with season-ending injuries and midfielder Mikel Merino playing as a makeshift.

Osimhen reacts to transfer rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen reacted to rumours around his future following his two goals for Nigeria in their 2-0 win over Rwanda in the World Cup qualifier.

The striker won the game for his country, and while speaking to journalists afterwards, refused to comment on his future, suggesting that his options are open in the summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng