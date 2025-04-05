Chelsea Join Arsenal, Reconsider Osimhen’s Pursuit, Line Up Other Strikers

Victor Osimhen is set to be one of the most sought-after strikers during the summer transfer window

Current club Galatasaray and other top European clubs are interested in signing him from SSC Napoli

Two Premier League clubs have reportedly reconsidered their stance over their interest in Victor Osimhen and have lined up potential alternatives to the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen was the most sought-after striker in the transfer market during the summer window of 2024, as he was actively seeking to leave Napoli permanently.

The proposed moves to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli failed to materialise due to different reasons, with Napoli playing their part in collapsing two of the deals.

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan to prevent him from not playing until January after he was frozen out of Napoli’s squad and to preserve his market value.

Osimhen has made great use of his time in Turkey, scoring 28 goals in 32 games and providing a further five assists, further proving himself to the top European clubs.

His performances also made Galatasaray fall in love with him and want to sign him permanently, even though he will break their transfer record multiple times over.

Chelsea reconsider interest in Osimhen

Chelsea negotiated with Victor Osimhen until the final seconds of the 2024 summer window, but both parties could not reach an agreement, and the deal collapsed.

There were expectations that the club would return for him in the January transfer window, but they did not make a move as Osimhen continued to stay at Galatasaray.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs in his Give Me Sports briefing, the London club are less likely to make another attempt to sign the Super Eagles forward this summer, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap the preferred choice now.

The reluctance is because Osimhen has not lowered his wage demands, the major impediment to the deal last summer, while Chelsea remain strict on their incentive-driven structure.

According to The Athletic, this makes Chelsea join their rival, Arsenal, who have shifted their focus to Viktor Gyokeres, who will cost less and earn a lower wage than Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward’s transfer fee and salary could be a stumbling block yet again despite Napoli reducing the release clause to €75 million from the initial €130mil, it continues to be a concern for clubs.

Osimhen is said to favour a Premier League move over a Serie A transfer with Italian giants Juventus interested, and Napoli are also not ready to sell to a direct rival.

Saudi Arabia remain on the cards, as the striker had an agreement with Jeddah-based Al-Ahli last summer, before Napoli raised their demands and the deal collapsed.

Galatasaray and Man Utd dealt blows

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray and Manchester United were dealt blows in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen after Fabrizio Romano provided the latest updates.

It is understood that despite the Turkish champions' desire to sign him permanently, Osimhen will leave Turkey and Manchester United do not stand a chance currently.

