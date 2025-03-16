Galatasaray have been unrelenting about their interest in Victor Osimhen since he joined the club on loan

The club have reportedly made a breakthrough in the deal by securing the needed finances to complete it

Osimhen is now faced with the big decision of accepting to stay or assessing his other European clubs option

Galatasaray have reportedly made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen but have one last hurdle to scale; otherwise, they will not sign the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move in September 2024 after his multiple attempts to leave Napoli permanently collapsed for different reasons.

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli with excessive financial demands, while the player could not find an agreement with Chelsea.

He faced an exile until the January transfer window after the club froze him out of the squad for the season, but the Turkish champions offered him a chance to leave.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has been impressive in Turkey, and only a few games into his loan spell, the club decided they would attempt to sign him permanently when his loan ends.

Napoli made it clear that they will not accept any offer below his €75 million release clause, having reduced it from €130mil when he left the club temporarily.

The quoted fee appeared too much for Galatasaray, whose current most expensive transfer is €18mil paid to sign Gabriel Sara from EFL Championship side Norwich last summer.

Galatasaray ready to pay for Osimhen

The Turkish champions have been public with their intention to raise funds by all means including through the use of crowdfunding from the fans and multiple sponsorship agreements.

According to Nexus Transfer, the Istanbul-based club are ready to pay the full €75mil to Napoli despite trying to negotiate for a lower fee in previous approaches.

However, a deal will not happen unless the Super Eagles striker gives his go-ahead, and it will be crucial in deciding his next club as all interested parties must trigger the clause.

Top European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus, are interested and have reportedly contacted Napoli over exploring a move.

The Italians are in the most difficult spot among the four clubs, with his release clause only available to clubs abroad and Napoli unwilling to sell to a direct rival.

Osimhen has in multiple instances professed his love for Galatasaray from the way he was welcomed at the club and the love the fans have shown, and now is the time to put that love to test.

He is unlikely to accept staying at Galatasaray; with plenty of years ahead of him in his peak, he would want to stay at the top in Europe’s big five leagues.

Arteta can't manage Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas claimed that Gunners’ boss, Mikel Arteta, does not have the personality to manage Osimhen.

The Londoners are one of the clubs interested and some rumours in the English media suggest they are ahead of the other clubs ahead of the summer window.

