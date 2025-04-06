Arsenal and Manchester United have submitted official offers for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the Nigerian striker’s situation

Napoli’s initial €120m asking price has dropped to around €70m, triggering fresh interest in the red-hot forward

As the summer transfer window approaches, Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has become one of the hottest names in European football once again.

The 26-year-old forward had been a major target last year, but Napoli’s hefty €120 million price tag scared off potential buyers.

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly made official offers to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

However, with that fee now reduced to around €70 million, interest in the Nigerian forward has resurfaced, and the race to sign him is officially on ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Football Transfers, Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United have both submitted official offers for Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Turkish journalist Arda Ozkurt also affirmed that both the Gunners and Red Devils are the first teams to launch formal bids to secure Osimhen’s services ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal’s need for a striker is urgent, with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz leaving the club short on striking options. Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled in front of goal all season, ranking among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League.

With their attacking departments underperforming, both English clubs see Osimhen as a long-term solution who can lead their frontlines with consistency, power, and pace.

The Nigerian has already shown his value with solid performances at both Napoli and Galatasaray, making him a hot commodity once again.

European giants also eyeing Osimhen

It’s not just English clubs circling, as Football365 also reported that Barcelona, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all said to be monitoring Osimhen’s situation.

Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the 2023 Africa Player of the Year winner is almost certain to leave Napoli in the summer, with negotiations already heating up.

Interestingly, Galatasaray are reportedly working behind the scenes to secure financial support that could help them retain Osimhen beyond his loan spell, though this seems unlikely considering the strong interest and financial power of his suitors.

What next for Osimhen?

Osimhen’s destination remains uncertain, but one thing is almost certain, the Super Eagles forward is poised for a big move this summer.

Whether the 26-year-old striker ends up in the Premier League, La Liga, or Ligue 1, Osimhen is finally set to take the next step in his blossoming career.

Strikers who will be in hot demand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that European football clubs have begun preparations for the summer transfer window of 2025, with the season wrapping up in less than two months.

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, amongst others, will be in the market for a striker as they seek to upgrade on their current options to boost their chances of competing next season.

Osimhen was the hottest striker last summer but failed to secure a permanent move away from Napoli, and he instead joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. His performances for Galatasaray have retained the interest of top European clubs.

