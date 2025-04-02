Eric Chelle managed his first two games as Super Eagles boss during the March international break

He won the first match 2-0 against Rwanda, but a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe tainted the good work

A report broke in the Nigerian media yesterday that the NFF are considering terminating his deal

The Nigeria Football Federation have refuted claims that it is considering the future of head coach Eric Chelle after two matches in charge of the national team.

NFF appointed Chelle in January as the first permanent head coach of the Super Eagles since Finidi George resigned after two games in June 2024.

Chelle was saddled with the responsibility of turning around the country's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after a poor start of three points from four games.

He managed his first two matches during the March international break, beating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali before a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Nigerians expressed their displeasure towards the second result in Uyo, which dented the hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup despite the promises of the first game.

The qualifier will resume in September with games against Rwanda in Uyo before a difficult away trip to face table toppers South Africa, a match that could decide Nigeria's fate.

NFF reacts to Chelle rumours

Reports broke in the Nigerian media yesterday that the NFF are considering Chelle’s position as Super Eagles boss after the result against Zimbabwe.

Journalist Osasu Obayiuwana made a list on his X page, claiming the Franco-Malian manager is considering terminating his contract over uncertainty.

“Breaking: #EricChelle is considering terminating his contract as @NGSuperEagles manager. Sources within @thenff say that uncertainty as to his fate beyond the #FIFAWCQ series has led to a dramatic change of heart. The NFF will hold a crisis meeting to address the matter,” the post reads.

NFF head of communications Ademola Olajire, speaking to All Nigeria Soccer, dismissed the reports as a prank from Obayiuwana, effectively putting to bed the tension it caused among those who believed it.

The journalist later refuted it, claiming it was an April Fool’s joke even though he got some victims, many of whom have vented at the NFF.

@certifiedmaga replied:

"This can’t be real. NFF needs to be investigated by fifa, caf and Nigerian govt. This man cannot and should not resign. If he resigns, Eguavoen and Gusau should be resigning as well."

@digyoris replied:

“A catastrophe waiting to happen. @thenff must have a long term plan with this coach.”

@Lemmuel_1 replied:

“I am waiting for them to hold that "crucial" meeting.. Shameless.”

Chelle reacts to Eagles’ draw

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle shared his thoughts after Nigeria played a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The head coach was disappointed at the result and admitted that his team made some costly mistakes in the game and that they were the best team throughout the 90 minutes.

