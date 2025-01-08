The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the appointment of Eric Chelle as the coach of the Super Eagles

The 47-year-old, whose appointment has continued to be greeted with scepticism, replaces Finidi George as Nigeria's permanent manager

Crucial reasons why the NFF opted to appoint the former RC Lens defender for the Super Eagles job have reportedly surfaced

The announcement of Eric Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sparked widespread scepticism within Nigerian football circles.

The Malian tactician previously linked to the Nigerian coaching role, was officially appointed on the evening of Tuesday, January 7.

Eric Chelle's appointment as Super Eagles coach has continued to divide opinions among many stakeholders. Image: Issouf Snogo.

However, his appointment has raised significant questions among critics, who are left pondering the rationale behind the NFF's decision to entrust the Super Eagles to him.

These concerns stem from Chelle’s modest managerial resume, which is dominated by low-profile roles.

The most notable achievement on his CV is his stint with the Mali national team, which he led to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Nonetheless, amid this wave of criticism surrounding Chelle's appointment, a new report has emerged, shedding light on the key reasons behind the NFF’s decision to hire the Malian tactician.

Why the NFF appointed Chelle

According to a report by the media outlet, Afrik Foot, the NFF opted for Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles due to several key factors, starting with his impressive track record with the Mali national team.

Data courtesy of FotMob reveals that Chelle averaged 2.10 points per game during his 21-match tenure with the Aigles of Mali, underscoring his ability to deliver consistent results.

Another reason cited for the NFF’s decision is Chelle’s attacking philosophy. The 47-year-old tactician is renowned for his preference for high-octane, attacking football.

Teams under his management often deploy two-striker formations, a style the NFF hopes he will replicate with the Super Eagles.

Lastly, Chelle’s remuneration package played a crucial role in the decision-making process. His reported salary of $50,000 is significantly lower than the demands of other candidates, most of whom reportedly requested wages exceeding $100,000—a figure the NFF was unwilling to meet.

The Malian tactician is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Sunday, January 12, to fulfil his media obligations, participate in his unveiling ceremony, and assume his duties, starting with the Super Eagles B team.

Why NFF handed Chelle a short-term contract

Legit.ng in another report detailed the reason why the NFF handed Chelle a short-term contract.

The federation opted to offer the Malian tactician a deal that runs through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

The 47-year-old, however, is expected to receive an extension that spans the next AFCON and beyond if he achieves great results through the upcoming qualification series.

The former RC Lens defender edged out several candidates, including Bruno Labbadia and Antonio Conceição, to secure the Super Eagles coaching role.

