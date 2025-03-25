Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a huge blow after the draw against Zimbabwe

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen’s brilliant late header was cancelled out by Tawanda Chirewa in the 90th minute

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has addressed the devastating draw with honesty about what cost the team a win

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made an honest admission after his team played a devastating draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria's hopes of making it to the World Cup suffered a heavy blow after the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe as fans face the reality of not seeing the team in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Eric Chelle addressing the Super Eagles players before a training session in Uyo. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 74th minute after Ola Aina flicked on Moses Simon’s cross and the Galatasaray forward headed home.

The Super Eagles got complacent afterwards and let the Zimbabweans back into the game and their persistence paid off after Tawanda Chirewa pounced on a mixup in the Eagles’ defence on the 90th minute.

The draw leaves Nigeria in a very bad spot and they face the real possibility of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosting in North America next year.

In the other Group C results, South Africa beat Benin Republic 2-0 to move up to 13 points and leave Gernot Rohr’s side joint-second with eight points.

Rwanda and Lesotho settled for a 1-1 draw, leaving the Amavubi tied with Benin Republic on eight points while Lesotho have six points and Zimbabwe are bottom of the group with four points.

Chelle speaks after Nigeria’s draw

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was visibly disappointed during his press conference and admitted that the team made mistakes that cost them victory.

“We made some mistakes, we were the best team on the pitch. This is football. It is difficult for me to analyze the game right now; we will review it later. We scored, and we try to score another goal,” he said at the post-match press conference with Legit.ng in attendance.

Zimbabwe’s goal came as a result of a mixup in the Eagles' defence, particularly from captain William Troost-Ekong, but Chelle claims he would not blame the defenders.

William Troost-Ekong addressing Super Eagles players after the 2-0 win over Rwanda. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

“I don't want to blame the defenders,” he added.

The players were also disappointed with Victor Osimhen visibly upset and not joining his teammates to applaud the home fans and heading straight down the tunnel.

Ekong refused to show up for the post-match conference, and Chelle and his players were locked in the dressing room for over an hour after the match, with the details of their meeting yet to be disclosed.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes receive boost

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's World Cup hopes were boosted after reports emerged that South Africa fielded an ineligible player in their 2-0 victory against Lesotho and risk points deduction and heavy fine from FIFA.

However, the Super Eagles failed to capitalise and dropped points against Zimbabwe, thus increasing the difficulty of the possibility of qualifying for the World Cup.

