NFF Summons Emergency Meeting Amid Concerns Over Eric Chelle’s Future

The Nigerian Football Federation has summoned an emergency meeting amid reports that Eric Chelle is contemplating the termination of his contract.

Barely two months into his deal with the Nigerian national football team, the Malian tactician is reportedly considering his future.

Chelle was confirmed as the new Super Eagles coach in January and the 47-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The contract also stipulates that the tactician could extend the deal for another year should he qualify the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, fresh reports claim that the manager is uncertain of remaining at the job for a long time and he is now reconsidering his role.

Nigerian sports journalist Osasu Obayiuwana disclosed that the NFF has convened an emergency meeting to discuss Chelle's situation. He wrote on X:

"Eric Chelle is considering terminating his contract as the Super Eagles manager.

"Sources within the NFF say that uncertainty as to his fate, beyond the FIFA World Cup qualifying series, has led to a dramatic change of heart.

"The NFF will hold a crisis meeting to address the matter."

Chelle has been in charge just two matches since he assumed his role as the Super Eagles coach.

He led the team to a 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, before enduring a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godsill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria struggling in World Cup qualifiers

The results have further compounded Nigeria's woes at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, leaving their chances hanging in the balance.

After six matches, Nigeria sit fourth in CAF qualification Group C with 7 points, while South Africa top the group with 13.

Benin and Rwanda have 8 points each, with Lesotho and Zimbabwe on 6 and 4 points respectively.

Despite the speculations, Chelle has continued to meet with players as he remains engaged in his role, Soccernet reports.

With the upcoming World Cup qualifiers set for September, Chelle has already started strategizing to revamp his team.

Nigeria is slated to face Rwanda in Uyo before travelling to South Africa for a crucial clash against the Bafana Bafana, a match that could prove decisive.

Yet, it remains uncertain whether Chelle will still be leading the squad by then, as talks regarding his future persist.

Chelle to meet Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles coach is scheduled to meet with in-form Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri this week.

The youngster scored a goal for the Young Lions in a friendly against Portugal U21s during the international break.

Nwaneri also made history in February as the youngest player to complete more than five dribbles and an assist in a single match against Leicester City.

