South Africa have taken themselves top of the CAF qualification Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following a 2-0 victory over Lesotho.

After a goalless first half, the Peter Mokaba Stadium came to life on the hour mark as Relebohile Mofokeng struck to send the home fans into the wilds.

Jayden Adams made it 2-0 just four minutes later to ensure Bafana Bafana cement their place at the top spot.

South Africa defeated Lesotho to go top of Group C. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Benin are second with 8 points after Gernot Rohr's side were forced to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Rwanda are third with 7 points after five matches as well, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are fourth with 6 points.

Action returns to the group on Tuesday, March 25 and all matches will be played simultaneously, as per Vavel.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and will hope to register another victory to take themselves to 9 points.

Group leaders South Africa travel to Abidjan where they take on the Cheetahs of Benin at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

South Africa secured a crucial win over Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

The Amavubi of Rwanda welcome Lesotho to the Amahoro Stadium at the same time as the battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues.

How African teams will qualify for World Cup

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) placed participating teams into nine groups.

All the group winners will progress to the tournament itself, with the four best-ranked runners-up contesting an African playoff to determine which of the quartet will advance to represent the continent in the inter-confederation playoffs, per ESPN.

Osimhen inches close to Yekini's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen is now the second all-time scorer for the Super Eagles following his opening goal against Rwanda.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net twice in the first half as Nigeria claimed three precious points in Kigali.

He takes his number of goals for the Nigerian national team to 25, surpassing the legendary Segun Odegbami.

