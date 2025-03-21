Nigeria defeated Rwanda 2-0 at Amahoro Stadium to secure their first win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen scored a brace, lifting Nigeria to fourth place in CAF Qualification Group C

Fans have labeled the Galatasaray striker one of the Super Eagles' greatest forwards after scoring his 25th international goal, surpassing Segun Odegbami into second place

Nigeria secured their first win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Rwanda’s Amavubi 2-0 in front of their fans at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace in the 11th and 45+3 minutes, sealing a well-deserved victory for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria sit in fourth place with 6 points from five matches.

Osimhen’s brace

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 11th minute, evading the Rwandan defence and smashing the ball home from a well-placed Ademola Lookman’s free kick.

The Galatasaray forward doubled Nigeria's lead with his second goal of the match in the third minute of the additional time to put Nigeria in the driver's seat.

He was sent through into a counter-attack by former U17 teammate Samuel Chukwueze. Osimhen took it all on his own and calmly chipped the ball over Fiacre Ntwari, to lead 2-0 at halftime per TNT Sports.

The former African Footballer of the Year was substituted to a rousing applause travelling fans as he made way for Tolu Arokodare to make his debut in the 77th minute.

There were huge expectations on the players and they did not disappoint as they brushed aside the Amavubi despite the roaring support from the 45,00-capacity Amahoro Stadium per Yahoo.

Fans call Osimhen proper striker

Super Eagles fans have praised former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen for his impact on the team.

A X user described the Galatasaray striker as a true forward capable of changing the fortunes of any team. Another X user stated that the former Lille player has consistently dominated every league he’s played in.

@AmorimEra_ said:

Osimhen is a proper striker man

@Omojuwa wrote:

When you have Victor Osimhen on your team, you always have a chance. Only an unserious club will see such a player is available, and without recognisable strikers of their own still let such a player escape their reach.

@StanleyMikeCB said:

Victor Osimhen is lethal when it matters. It's a trait that encompasses a title-winning CF. Exquisite through balls, scraps, junks, scrappy balls, loose balls in the mud, over-hit passes, the pass doesn't have to come with an elite cologne, he loves it raw & unfiltered, he is so adaptable.

@MDGunner wrote:

Some folks don’t rate Osimhen. LOL. What I will say is this:

He has always dominated anywhere he has competed.

Anywhere. France, Italy, Super Eagles, Turkey, name it.

He is the one.

@francisavage added:

Victor Osimhen is the best striker in the world right Now

What a player 🔥 🇳🇬

@ukange_davidx said:

Victor Osimhen is the best striker in the world right Now 🇳🇬

@SirJarus wrote:

Football is amazing

I can imagine all the training and tactics that would have been taught Rwandese defenders on how to stop Osimhen before this game.

And 12 minutes into the game, he has scored!

@Mike_ThePundit added:

🚨HE IS TOO LETHAL! THE KING🔥🇳🇬

What a finish from Victor Osimhen to double the Super Eagles lead.

The presence of mind to do that chip. Wow!

Benin drop points

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria were handed a huge boost in the race for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Zimbabwe fought back to play a 2-2 draw with Benin.

The Warriors welcomed the Cheetahs to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Thursday evening, but there was no separating the two sides.

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr would be disappointed after his side blew away a two-goal lead to drop points, as the CAF qualification Group C is blown open.

