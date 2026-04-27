Nigeria's aviation sector faces shutdown as airlines warn of suspending operations over soaring fuel costs

Jet A1 fuel prices have surged by over 300%, straining profit margins and operations for domestic carriers

Airline operators issue ultimatum for urgent government action to address rising fuel prices or face a complete shutdown

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s aviation sector is bracing for major disruption as domestic carriers warn they may suspend operations from Thursday, April 30, 2026, over skyrocketing aviation fuel costs.

Leading operators, including Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, say the situation has become unbearable, raising fears of grounded flights nationwide and stranded passengers.

Air Peace and other airlines move to shut down operations over aviation fuel. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry insiders revealed that after weeks of failed negotiations with both the Federal Government and fuel marketers, airlines may have no choice but to halt services.

For thousands of Nigerians who rely on domestic flights for business, medical trips, and urgent travel, the looming shutdown threatens significant disruption.

Jet A1 prices soar beyond reach

At the heart of the crisis is the dramatic rise in the cost of Jet A1 aviation fuel, which operators say has surged by more than 300 per cent since February. Prices that once hovered around N900 per litre have now jumped to between N2,700 and N3,500, depending on the supplier.

This sharp increase has placed airlines under intense financial pressure, with many now operating on razor-thin margins.

According to operators, most revenues are being swallowed by fuel expenses alone, leaving little room to cover maintenance, staffing, and other operational costs, The Punch reports.

The situation has also sparked questions about pricing transparency, with airline executives urging regulators to investigate the sudden spike.

Government intervention falls short

In an effort to resolve the crisis, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, convened a high-level meeting in Abuja involving airline operators and fuel marketers.

At the end of the two-day talks, the government announced a 30 per cent reduction in aviation-related taxes to ease the burden on airlines.

While the move was acknowledged as a step in the right direction, operators insist it does little to address the core issue of fuel pricing.

Airline executives reportedly rejected the outcome of the meeting, describing it as insufficient to prevent a shutdown.

Operators issue ultimatum

Speaking during the discussions, Allen Onyema, Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), warned that the industry is approaching a breaking point.

He noted that while the government has shown willingness to support airlines, the unexplained rise in fuel prices remains the biggest concern. According to him, even suppliers are surprised by the current pricing trends.

Operators subsequently issued a seven-day ultimatum, demanding urgent action to stabilise fuel costs. They warned that failure to act could force airlines to suspend operations entirely.

Airlines struggle to stay afloat

Beyond fuel costs, operators say they are grappling with mounting financial strain. Onyema disclosed that airlines are essentially flying just to pay for fuel, leaving little room for profit or reinvestment.

Despite debt speculation, industry sources insist that airlines remain up to date with payments to key agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

However, the sustainability of operations under current conditions remains in doubt, with safety concerns also taking centre stage.

Fresh demands to avert collapse

In a formal letter dated April 21, the Airline Operators of Nigeria, led by President Abdulmunaf Sarina, called for additional relief measures.

Key demands include:

Immediate suspension of aviation taxes and charges for at least six months

Introduction of a non-taxable fuel surcharge

Credit compensation from fuel marketers for excessive pricing

Establishment of a tax reform committee for the aviation sector

Operators argue that without these interventions, the rising cost of fuel could cripple the industry, leading to job losses and long-term economic consequences.

Uncertainty clouds Nigeria’s aviation sector

As the April 30 deadline approaches, uncertainty continues to grow across the aviation landscape. Another airline executive, speaking anonymously, warned that the shutdown threat is real and imminent.

Airline operators in Nigeria announce April 30 date to shut down operations. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

“If nothing is done, no airline will be flying,” the source said.

For passengers and businesses alike, the coming days will be critical. Unless a last-minute resolution is reached, Nigeria could face one of its most significant aviation disruptions in recent years, with ripple effects across commerce, tourism, and national connectivity.

Aviation fuel: Air Peace cuts Abuja-London flights

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has announced a temporary reduction in its Abuja–London flight operations, scaling back from daily service to just three flights per week.

The move comes as the airline grapples with a sharp surge in aviation fuel costs and ongoing supply challenges.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Saturday, the airline confirmed that the revised schedule will remain in effect until July 1, when normal operations are expected to resume.

Source: Legit.ng