Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Super Eagles' chief host in the forthcoming world cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, Governor Umo Eno, has commended the impressive showing by the Nigerians against Rwanda on Friday, March 21, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali.

The Super Eagles play their home matches at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Nigeria secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Rwanda in their world cup qualification Group C clash on Friday, March 21. Photos credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The Akwa Ibom state governor in a statement obtained by Legit.ng, lauded the Nigerian team after Victor Osimhen's first-half brace propelled them to a key win.

He said:

"We know how crucial the match was, given our not too impressive showing in the past.

"We needed this victory to get our qualification back on track and the boys responded positively. The task was daunting, a packed crowd of Rwandan supporters yet the can do spirit of the Nigerians prevailed sending victory songs back home from Sokoto to Uyo.

“On Tuesday in Uyo against Zimbabwe, we will come out en mass to give them the necessary support to excel again."

Furthermore, Governor Eno asked Akwa Ibom residents in particular and Nigerians in general to come out in their numbers, appropriately attired in the country’s colours of green and white to cheer the Super Eagles of Nigeria with their vocal support.

Super Eagles' chief host, Governor Eno, confident ahead of Nigeria's next match, against Zimbabwe. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Eno said:

“The Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo is reputed to be a slaughter house for opponents of the Eagles and Tuesday will not be an exception."

Legit.ng reports that the away victory on Friday, March 21, has catapulted Nigeria to fourth position with 6 points, four points behind group leaders South Africa after five round of matches.

Victory on Tuesday, March 25, in Uyo will further brighten Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA world cup scheduled to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

