A young lady has shared her disappointment after scoring 267 in the 2026 UTME, falling short of the cut-off mark for Law

She expressed pain over her efforts, posting videos of her joy before the exam and her tears after seeing the result

Despite the setback, she remained determined to succeed, vowing to work harder for her WAEC and NECO exams

A young lady has shared her frustration after checking her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The lady took to social media, crying out in pain for not meeting her cut-off mark for her desired course of study and institution.

A young lady laments after checking her JAMB result. Photo credit: @pineapple6183/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady, identified as @pineapple6183, said that she wrote her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination on April 16, 2026. She also shared two clips of her being happy before her exam and also crying out in pain after her exam.

Lady laments over 2026 JAMB result

She expressed disappointment in herself, questioning the effort she had put into her studies.

“For context, the result of those who wrote on the 16th came out a day before. I got 267 when the cut-off mark for Law was 297. The second clip was me being disappointed in myself, because all the reading was for what then,” she said.

Lady scores 267 in JAMB and shares her regret. Photo credit: @pineapple6183/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite her disappointment, the young woman remained hopeful and determined to succeed. She stated that she would focus on her upcoming secondary school examinations and work harder to achieve her dream.

“Anyways, I’m ready to go harder for my WAEC and NECO. And I will enter Law this year, mark my words,” she added.

See her emotional story below:

Reactions as lady laments her JAMB score

Legit.ng collected some reactions from TikTok users. Some of the comments are below.

kingsley– said:

"I got 285 last year I didn't get admission, I rewrote this year, my results would be out today."

bignosybitch said:

"Come to Delsu you’ll be able to study with it."

Gift Ogidi said:

"Let me advise you, don’t make the mistake I made. Change course immediately!!!"

Lemmi slizzle said:

"JAMB dey make you cry wetin you go come do when you get carryover?"

Azeezat said:

"Better recover soon cause me I don cry finish 212💔and my cut off mark nha 250 for accounting."

SheyShey said:

"Law and Medicine are not the only courses out there! No course in Nigeria is that valuable unless you have connections or you travel abroad so what is the point? My friend tried to get law many times and kept failing, he ended up settling for Social Work and his life has never been the same. Any score above 250 is a very good score and can get you a very good course if you open your mind and do your research on other courses. I also know a friend that got an all expense paid job in Canada just because she studied Early Childhood Education."

Lady receives congratulations with her UTME score

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Anwiolaka Emmanulla, has shared her 2026 UTME result on TikTok, gaining attention and praise online.

She scored an aggregate that significantly surpassed the JAMB cut-off of 150, with her Mathematics score standing out among viewers.

Her performance sparked positive reactions, with many congratulating her and celebrating her achievement.

Source: Legit.ng