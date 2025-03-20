Nigeria face two must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Eagles are in Kigali for the first match against the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium tomorrow

Rwanda's captain and assistant coach have shared their thoughts about Eric Chelle's team before the match

Rwanda’s assistant head coach and captain are talking tough ahead of playing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier tomorrow in Kigali.

Nigeria face must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the qualifiers after a poor start to the campaign with three points from the opening four games.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen will be key for Nigeria against Rwanda tomorrow. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Football Federation appointed former Mali national team head coach Eric Chelle in January with the sole responsibility of turning the campaign around.

His first game will be against the Amavubi of Rwanda on matchday five of the qualifier, the same team that beat Nigeria in their last game in November during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both team's head coaches and captains held their press conferences today ahead of the game at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali tomorrow at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Rwanda captain downplays Nigeria's attack

Rwanda national team captain Bizimana Djihad has downplayed Super Eagles attack ahead of the match tomorrow claiming there's nothing to worry about.

“We played Nigeria twice already. There’s nothing to worry about at all with them having the strongest attacking line in Africa,” Djihad told a press conference.

“As players, we are focused on holding them down. We will play to our coach’s instructions and hopefully, we will take our chances tomorrow and get the three points.”

The Amavubi picked four points against Nigeria during the AFCON 2025 qualifier, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman missing the 2-1 defeat in Uyo due to injuries.

Both players are fully fit and available for tomorrow's match and will certainly have a part to play in if Nigeria will secure all three points.

Rwanda's camp is talking tough towards the Super Eagles ahead of tomorrow's clash. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda assistant coach’s comments

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche missed the press conference and was represented by his assistant Eric Nshimiyimana, who claimed the Amavubi are not under pressure.

“We’re not under any pressure because we already have our seven points. Nigeria are the ones under pressure because they need these points too, but they will not get them,” he said as quoted by OJB Sports.

No reason was given for Amrouche’s absence, but he was friendly with journalists during the part of their training session which was open to the media.

The shared similarity between Nigeria and Rwanda ahead of tomorrow's game is that they both have new managers who are out to impress.

Adel Amrouche sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Adel Amrouche fired a warning to Nigeria and other teams in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier after he was named Rwanda's new head coach.

The Wasps currently sit at the top of Group C with seven points and face Nigeria next, with Amrouche replacing Frank Spittler whose contract was not renewed.

Source: Legit.ng