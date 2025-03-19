Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle conducted his first closed-door training session ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

The Malian coach is implementing a fresh approach to the Nigerian team, drawing parallels to the style of Dutch football manager Clemens Westerhof

A total of 22 players participated in the session except Alhassan Yusuf who arrived from the USA on Wednesday morning

Eric Chelle led his first official training session after being appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation in January 2025.

The 47-year-old coach aims to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup after the country missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar

Nigeria have yet to secure a win in their CAF qualification Group C matches, earning just three points from four games.

Chelle’s masterplan

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be relying on Nigeria’s versatile wingers to wreak havoc on Rwanda’s team.

According to Owngoal, the Malian coach's approach will focus on quick transitions, high pressing, and building from the backline.

The former Boulogne manager plans to play a more attacking style of football when facing Rwanda on Friday.

Malian journalist Eric Camara pointed out that the former Mali coach may opt for four defenders in this match. He said via Owngoal:

"I have an idea of what the closed-door training session looked like. Nigeria will build up play patiently against Rwanda, sit back, and then utilise quick transitions against teams that push high into your area.

Chelle also loves to see his players press high to recover possession."

"I can tell you for sure that the 47-year-old is a defensive coach, even though he prefers his team to play with three center-backs.

He isn’t tied to one particular system, though, and also encourages playing with a flat back four in a 4-3-3 formation."

Nigeria registered 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin per ESPN.

What Chelle Should Expect from Rwanda

The Super Eagles are preparing for their crucial must-win clash against Rwanda. The full squad has assembled in Kigali. Nigeria observed its first training session without Alhassan Yusuf.

The Wasps are expected to employ three tactical strategies: set-pieces, counter-attacks, and low-blocks.

The Amavubi have established a strong reputation for themselves in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda played a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in their first match, and beat South Africa 2-0 while conceding their only goal against Benin Republic.

The Amavubi lead the pack with 7 points and a better goal difference, edging South Africa and the Benin Republic who are also on 7 points each.

Rwanda camp hit with bad news

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rwanda's preparation for the game on Friday would be affected after two players left the camp to attend to a family bereavement, with their status uncertain.

According to FERWAFA, players Omborenga Fitina and Nshimiyimana Yunusu lost their mother on Monday evening in terrible news for the Rwandan camp.

FERWAFA published a video of the players consoling the two defenders before they exited the camp and it is doubtful they would return before the match on Friday.

