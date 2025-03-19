The Super Eagles of Nigeria of Nigeria face a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Friday

Nigeria will play in Kigali before returning to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to play Zimbabwe

Afrobeats artiste Wizkid has sent a message to hype up the team led by Malian head coach Eric Chelle

Nigerian superstar artiste Wizkid has sent a message to hype up the Super Eagles ahead of their 20226 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria face must-win games against the Wasps and the Warriors as they seek to resuscitate their struggling 2026 World Cup qualifier CAF edition campaign.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles are in a bad spot in the qualifying series after picking up three points from the opening four games against Zimbabwe, Lesotho, South Africa and Benin Republic.

Three draws and a loss to West African neighbour Benin Republic under Jose Peseiro and Finidi George got the Nigerian national team in the dangerous position.

The Nigerian Football Federation have hired former Mali national team head coach Eric Chelle with the major responsibility of turning around the team's fortunes in the qualifiers.

Chelle is now set to manage his first games in charge of the team and has invited 23 players including top stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Stanley Nwabali.

There are high expectations and a lot of noise around the team as they are currently camped in Kigali ahead of facing the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali tomorrow.

Wizkid sends message to Super Eagles

Afrobeats artiste Wizkid has joined other Nigerians to cheer up the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial matches which will decide the fate of the nation at the Mundial in USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Big Whiz, who is not exactly a fan of football, has taken to his X page with a shout-out for the team, applauding their energy before the match tomorrow.

“New super eagles team! Love the energy 🦅 🇳🇬,” he wrote.

Mixed reactions trailed the post, with many supporting the cheer up, while a few others questioned what he had seen to make such a comment.

@itz__rito replied:

“The last time you posted about super eagles they lost the match you dn come again this man.”

@It_Rutie replied:

“Which football match have they played that you love their energy?”

@Notdeclanrice replied:

“Let them qualify for the 2026 world Cup for us, that's most important.”

Eric Chelle held his first training session with the Super Eagles players behind closed doors. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle held his first training session with the team yesterday with 22 players excluding Yusuf Alhassan who arrived this morning and it was behind closed doors.

Another training session is booked for this evening with all 23 players expected to be involved before the match tomorrow.

NFF send message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that the NFF sent a message to the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The federation affirmed their commitment to providing all logistical and general services for the team and urged them to go for the maximum six points.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng