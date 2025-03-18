Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after his permanent moves failed

Since then Osimhen has made the most of the opportunity to connect his relatives to start their careers

His cousin recently came out publicly to appreciate him for helping him start photography in Turkey

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has connected another relative to a life-changing opportunity, the second one since he moved to Turkey in September.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move from Napoli after enduring a turbulent summer, during which three of his proposed moves failed to materialise.

Victor Osimhen celebrates on the bench after Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli provided a financial obstacle to his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, while he and Chelsea could not reach an agreement until the window closed.

The Turkish champions offered him a way out after Napoli froze him out of the squad and he faced the possibility of missing out of action until the January transfer window.

Osimhen has repaid the faith and love shown by the Lions, delivering impressive performances on the pitch and has notched 31 goals and assists in all competitions as noted by Transfermarkt.

Aside from that, he has utilised the opportunities in Turkey to benefit those around him.

Osimhen's cousin applauds him

Football is one of the biggest industries in the world with many opportunities for people of different professions thriving in the sport, particularly media professionals.

Osimhen has provided an opportunity for his nephew, who is a photographer, to begin his career in Turkey and he has expressed his gratitude via an Instagram post.

“Today marks a significant milestone in my life as I begin my official photography journey in Turkey. I am beyond grateful to my incredible dear uncle, Victor Osimhen, for bringing me from Nigeria to experience this amazing opportunity,” he wrote.

“Being able to capture the energy and passion of the Galatasaray home game was more than just a moment; it was a dream come true.

“I am grateful to God and thank you to my uncle Victor Osimhen for believing in my passion. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes me!”

Victor Osimhen reacts before he was substituted after scoring a hat trick for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He accompanied the post with some of his shots from the match, including a picture of him and Osimhen after the match, and other Galatasaray team photos from the 4-0 win over Antalyaspor.

It was not the first time the Super Eagles star has connected his relatives to an opportunity since moving to Turkey, maximising his links despite being on loan.

According to Forza Cimbom, the footballer recommended his nephew Adegoke Mayowa to the Turkish club for a trial with the team's U17 squad.

Gala accepted and he began training with the team at Florya, with Osimhen speaking highly of him, believing he would be a great addition to the youth setup.

Osimhen makes difference in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that Turkish pundits praised Osimhen as the difference between Galatasaray and their fiercest rivals this season during his season-long loan spell.

The champions are currently nine points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and the commentators pinned it on Osimhen's influence on and off the pitch.

