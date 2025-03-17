Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move in the summer after the window closed

Napoli froze him out of the season’s squad after his proposed permanent moves away from the club collapsed

A Turkish pundit has explained how Victor Osimhen has made the difference between the top teams in the league this season: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after multiple attempts to secure a permanent move away from the club failed to materialise.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions swooped in after that European window had closed and Napoli left the Super Eagles striker out of the squad and he was facing the possibility of not playing till January.

He hit the ground running immediately at Galatasaray and as noted by Transfermarkt has 31 goals and assists in 30 games in all competitions, helping the team unbeaten in the league.

He has been the difference maker for Okan Buruk's side, especially after Mauro Icardi suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November and summer signing Michy Batshuayi was ineffective.

Turkish pundits applaud Osimhen

Beyaz TV commentator Ertem Sener has explained how Victor Osimhen’s attitude and not only his goals have propelled Galatasaray to be better than Fenerbahce this season.

“Victor Osimhen comes out and praises his coach, he is in the race for top scorer but he leaves the penalty to Morata. There is no such family atmosphere in Fenerbahçe,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

He was not the only Turkish TV personality to have this opinion of how Osimhen has been the difference between the two teams.

Commentator Erman Toroglu claims Osimhen and Morata’s style of play brings their teammates into the game, while Fenerbahce forwards are ineffective without their teammates.

“Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata are more than Fenerbahçe's Dzeko and En-Nesyri. Not everything is about scoring goals. In Galatasaray, these players also make their teammates play. Fenerbahçe's players are always waiting for the ball,” he said on Ekol TV.

Sener’s co-commentator on Beyaz TV Sinan Engin buttressed the claims and added that Osimhen is the reason Galatasaray will be champions this season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Yunus Akgun after scoring for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

“If it were not for Victor Osimhen today, Galatasaray would be behind in the championship race. You achieve good success with good players, it is that simple,” he said.

“Galatasaray has stars, but Fenerbahçe does not even have a clear first centre forward. There is no showcase player who stands out, makes a breakthrough and takes responsibility.”

The Lions need to start preparing for the possibility of life without the Nigerian striker next season, as he continues to tilt towards leaving the club in the summer.

He has concrete interest from top European clubs including Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal.

Galatasaray ready to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are ready to trigger Osimhen’s release clause and sign him permanently after impressing during his loan spell at the club.

The Turkish champions are willing to pay €75 million to Napoli with the decision now left in the hands of the Super Eagles striker, who still has interest from Europe.

Source: Legit.ng