Victor Osimhen appears to have a long-term plan to leave an indelible mark in Turkey with Istanbul outfit Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward has reportedly recommended his nephew to the Istanbul outfit's U17 ranks

Photos of the Napoli loanee's nephew training with Galatasaray's U17 team have recently surfaced on social media

Victor Osimhen seems to be quietly laying the groundwork to ensure his legacy at Turkish club Galatasaray remains unforgettable.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who appears to be enjoying life at the Istanbul outfit, continues to rack up goals with remarkable consistency.

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and FC Dynamo Kyiv at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on January 21, 2025. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who recently found the back of the net in Galatasaray's UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv, has now seen his goal involvement tally at the Istanbul outfit reach a staggering 21 in 19 appearances, according to data from FotMob.

However, amid this flurry of impressive performances, an earlier report of the forward recommending his nephew to the Galatasaray hierarchy for a spot in the club's U17 ranks had surfaced. Confirming these swirling reports, photos of Osimhen’s nephew have appeared across social media.

Osimhen's nephew's photo with Galatasaray surfaces

In a social media post by Turkish outlet, Forza Cimbom, Osimhen’s nephew, Adegoke Mayowa, was pictured training with Galatasaray’s U17 team.

Osimhen had previously spoken highly of the young forward, expressing confidence that he would be a valuable addition to the club’s youth setup. It seems the Galatasaray hierarchy were convinced, granting the youngster an opportunity to prove himself.

Should Adegoke successfully pass his trial, he will officially join Galatasaray’s U17 squad, which competes in the Turkish U17 Elite League and plays its home matches at the Florya Metin Oktay facilities.

While Galatasaray may be close to securing Osimhen’s nephew, the club still faces a significant challenge in convincing the senior Osimhen to sign a long-term deal.

Despite frequently expressing his love for Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward, currently on loan, seems hesitant to commit to an extended stay at Rams Park.

Osimhen’s current market value stands at €75 million—a figure that poses a considerable challenge for the Istanbul club to afford in its present financial situation.

Adding another layer of complexity to Osimhen's transfer saga are the persistent links connecting the forward to several English Premier League clubs.

Recently, reports emerged suggesting that Osimhen turned down a potential winter transfer to Manchester United, fueling further speculation about his future.

Osimhen sends a strong message to teammates

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen sent a clear message to his Galatasaray teammates following their draw against Dynamo Kyiv. The Nigerian forward expressed his frustration with the manner in which the fixture unfolded.

The 26-year-old, who had restored his side’s two-goal cushion in the encounter, witnessed his team being pegged back due to a series of avoidable defensive errors.

Osimhen also discussed his attacking style and emphasized the importance of his teammates making runs and movements alongside him. Galatasaray now have an opportunity to return to winning ways in their upcoming clash against Konyaspor.

