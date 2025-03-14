Victor Osimhen scored his first hat trick for Galatasaray with three brilliant goals vs Antalyaspor

The Napoli forward scored two goals in the first half and completed his hat trick in the second half

He has expressed his satisfaction with a perfect night for him ahead of the international break

Victor Osimhen has shared his thoughts on Galatasaray’s comprehensive 4-0 victory over Antalyaspor, during which he netted his first hat trick for the club.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for Galatasaray since joining the club on a season-long loan from Napoli in the summer and continued in strides against Antalyaspor.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray's centre-back duo after scoring against Antalyaspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

He scored his first hat trick for the club, with two smart goals in the first half, evading the defence before tapping in on both occasions. He showed great movement to score the third goal.

Osimhen reacts to his hat trick

The Super Eagles forward, speaking after the match, shared his thoughts about the all-round performance from the team to record the victory.

He showed team spirit by failing to talk about his personal achievement, but instead spoke about the team generally and singled out some of his teammates for praise.

“First of all, I think we need to congratulate the team and then our fans. We definitely did a great job from the first whistle to the last whistle. Everyone tried to play their best,” he told the media after the match, as quoted by Galatasaray.org.

He namedropped his partners in attack, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun and Alvaro Morata, for praise for their contributions during the match.

“Barış played an incredible match. He made us feel very valuable in the last matches. Yunus is back, and he is also a very important player for us. We will try to reflect this result in the next matches.

“Our team is a team built on love, and we are all brothers, not only on the field but also off the field.

“Morata is also a very important and great player. We show mutual respect to each other. I think he can give me the ball in the same situation. He is a name that has proven himself with what he has done in football. In fact, all of my teammates are very valuable to me.”

“We actually owe being a team at the highest level to this. We will try to continue in this way. We want to continue by building on this momentum,” he concluded.

Victor Osimhen gave his jersey to a child fan after he was substituted. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

The win extended their lead at the tip of the table to 10 points even though second placed team Fenerbahce have two games at hand after the international break.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 26 goals and provided five assists since moving to Turkey in the summer, and this has made top European clubs retain their transfer interest in him.

Osimhen showed class to Morata

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen showed class to Alvaro Morata by allowing the Spanish loan striker to take the penalty for the second goal which he scored.

The Super Eagles forward also made the night of a little child by giving out his match-worn shirt as he was making his way to the bench after he was substituted.

