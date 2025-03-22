Victor Osimhen scored two first-half goals to help Nigeria beat Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali

The win revived Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a poor start in the group

His performance yesterday coupled with his Galatasaray loan spell continues to alert European clubs

Chelsea have reportedly reconsidered their transfer interest in Victor Osimhen after his performance for Nigeria against Rwanda and his impressive loan spell at Galatasaray.

The Premier League club were locked in negotiations with Osimhen during the summer transfer window of 2024 but failed to reach an agreement over personal terms.

Victor Osimhen chipped Fiacre Ntwari to score his second goal for Nigeria against Rwanda. Photo from @victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after the proposed move to Chelsea failed on the summer deadline day and Napoli froze him out of their squad.

There were expectations that the Blues would return for his signature in the January transfer window, but it was a quiet summer for the Londoners whose only activity was recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his Crystal Palace loan.

The Super Eagles forward has taken the most of his opportunity in Turkish football and currently has 31 goals and assists in 30 games, including a hat trick before the international break.

He continues to attract interest from top European clubs with Turkish giants Galatasaray also interested in turning his loan into a permanent signing.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a hat trick for Galatasaray before the international break. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen reacts to transfer rumours

Osimhen scored Nigeria's goals during their 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali yesterday, marking his return to the team with an impressive performance.

The goals revived Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup chances after a poor start to the qualifying campaign, with the Super Eagles winning their first match in five games.

The striker, during an interaction with Nigerian journalist Oluwashina Okeleji after the game, gave a telling reaction when Rwandan journalist Clarisse Uwimana interjected.

After swapping shirts with Rwanda defender Ange Mutsinzi, she asked: “Victor, can you come to Manchester, please?” and he refused to answer.

She further asked which he prefers between Chelsea and Manchester United. He laughed it off and put his finger over his lips to communicate that he refused to talk and that his plans for the summer were secret.

It has not taken long after his performance yesterday before the transfer rumours around him return as he continues to be a hot target for top European clubs.

According to Il Mattino, three Premier clubs remain interested in the Nigerian: Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, all of whom have expressed the desire to sign him in the past.

Chelsea are believed to be more interested after their struggles since December particularly with goalscoring after Cole Palmer dropped form and Nicolas Jackson got injured.

Galatasaray fan travels to Rwanda

Legit.ng reported that a Galatasaray fan travelled to Rwanda to support Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria and hoped he would meet him to sign her shirt.

This outpouring of love from the Istanbul-based club fans has been there for Osimhen since arriving at the airport on September 3 to sign for the Turkish champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng