A Super Eagles invitee scored a goal for his club and was named Man-of-the-Match in the Czech League over the weekend

Coach Eric Chelle released a 23-man final squad to tackle the must-win World Cup qualifiers this week

The Malian coach has dropped AFCON-winning defender Kenneth Omeruo and former assistant captain Leon Balogun from the list

A former Flying Eagles defender has justified his inclusion in the 23-man final squad with a brilliant performance over the weekend.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will handle his first assignment when Nigeria faces Rwanda in Kigali on March 21.

Nigeria currently sits fifth in the standings with three points, just one point above Zimbabwe in sixth, while South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic each have seven points.

Former Flying Eagles player Igho Ogbu scored a goal and was voted Man of the Match against FK Jablonec during the weekend. Photo by: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ogbu strikes

Igho Ogbu scored a goal for Slavia Prague in their 3-0 victory over FK Jablonec in the Czech League on Sunday.

According to ScoreNigeria, the 25-year-old converted the goal with his left foot after a miscalculation by goalkeeper Jan Hanus.

The league leaders added two more goals in the first half to solidify their position at the top of the table per Punch.

Despite being substituted in the 82nd minute, Ogbu was named Man of the Match per Transfermarkt.

The former Lillestrom player has scored a total of two goals since joining the club in 2023.

As reported by Tribuna, Slavia Praha leads the standings with 22 wins, two draws, two losses, and 68 points, ahead of local rivals and defending champions Sparta.

The former Gombe United player made the 23-man final squad released by coach Eric Chelle last Tuesday.

Slavia Prague head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky says Igho Ogbu is a complete player following his brilliant performance during the weekend. Photo by: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Trpisovsky hails Ogbu

Slavia Prague head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky has openly praised Igoh Ogbu following his impressive performance in their 3-0 win over FK Jablonec.

According to CompleteSports, the 49-year-old described the Nigeria international as a complete player.

The former Slovan Liberec handler said the defender timed the opponent's goalkeeper properly before scoring the goal. He said via Slavia Prague's official website:

“Igoh usually defends the opponent’s best player and can be dominant in duels.

"He has calmed down recently, feels good and I think it was his first goal with his left foot in his career.

”He is extremely important to us and his performances exceed his current price tag.

“If he played in a foreign league, his value would be much higher. He has become a complete player.”

Osimhen arrives in Kigali

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen was among the early birds, while first-time invitee and KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare has also joined the team in Kigali.

Osimhen scored a hat trick for Galatasaray during their 4-0 win over Antalyaspor on Friday even, while Arokodare also scored in Genk’s 2-1 win over Royal USG, a feat Eric Chelle will hope they bring to the national team.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole and Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha are also first-time invitees at camp and flew into Kigali from Nigeria with the rest of the officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng