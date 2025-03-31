Super Eagles Star Forgets WCQ Disappointment, Scores Wonder Goal for Club in League Game
- Nigeria international Moses Simon scored a goal in Nantes' 2-3 loss to Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Sunday
- The 29-year-old also provided an assist for Victor Osimhen in their World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Amahoro
- The former Gent player has now scored his seventh goal for Antoine Kombouaré's side in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target for FC Nantes in their 2-3 loss to Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
His goal wasn't enough to lift "La Maison Jaune," as "Le Club Doyen" handed them their 12th defeat of the season.
Despite Simon's strong form, Nantes were unable to secure a draw away from home.
Simon continues fine form at club
Following a disappointing outing during the World Cup qualifiers, Moses Simon scored a goal for Nantes in the defeat against Le Havre 2-3 in the Ligue 1.
According to AllNigeria, the 29-year-old made it 2-2 for his club in the 49th minute following a brilliant pass from Matthis Abline before they surrendered the league in the 88th minute courtesy Timothee Pembele.
The former Nigeria U-23 player showed determination and resilience during the encounter per Daily Post.
Simon scored seven goals and eight assists and played in 25 matches in the 2024/25 season per Transfermarkt.
The Nigerian international assisted the former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen in their first goal against Rwanda but failed to score in their World Cup qualifiers.
Guinea international Abdoulaye Toure scored two penalties against Le Havre to move the club up the relegation zone.
The former France U23 player played nearly 150 league games for Nantes from 2013 to 2021, per Hindustantimes.
The victory moved Le Havre into 16th place in the 18-team league, with seven rounds left.
Lawal says Simon never disappoints
Nigerian journalist Lai Lawal expressed full confidence in Super Eagles winger Moses Simon.
Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Lawal emphasised that the Nantes player remains one of Nigeria's most dependable footballers.
He also noted that only a top manager could effectively handle such a player. He said:
“I am not surprised by Moses Simon’s performance in Ligue 1. Before the World Cup qualifiers in March, we all knew how influential he is to Nantes.
“It’s on record that they tried to prevent him from attending the World Cup due to his importance to the team.
“You could see his contributions to the Super Eagles in their first match against Rwanda in Amahoro, providing an assist for Osimhen and his display in their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.
“I really hope these players can give their best to the country like Moses Simon does.”
Moses hails wife
Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Simon shared an emotional message with his wife after the birth of their third child.
The Super Eagles winger had previously fathered two daughters with his wife.
The Nantes star praised his wife as a strong woman, expressing how proud he is of her.
