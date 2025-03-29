Juventus Football Academy winger Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale has decided to represent Italy over Nigeria in the future

The 15-year-old scored the winning goal for the Azzurrini against Croatia in their matchday two of Group A1 in the UEFA U-17 Euro qualification

The highly-rated player, who has been dubbed 'the new Leo' by his teammates, revealed that Brazilian star Neymar is his idol

Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale has pledged his loyalty to the Italian senior national team.

The left-winger has scored three goals, provided three assists, and made six appearances for the Juventus U-17 team this season.

The Italy U-17 player is focused on lifting the UEFA U-17 Euro title.

Juventus U-17 player Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale has pledged his loyalty to Italy's senior national team over Nigeria. Photo by: Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

Elimoghale pledges loyalty to Italy

Juventus U-17 player Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale has committed his future to the Italian national team over Nigeria.

According to Guardian, the 15-year-old is content with the Azzurrini after receiving ample playing time in the junior categories.

He expressed that one of his dreams is to become a European U-17 champion with Italy.

Elimoghale, who was born to Nigerian parents in Italy, added that he has a strong connection to the country of his birth. He said via Calciomercato:

"For me the national team is everything, something extraordinary because not everyone can wear the blue shirt.

"I cannot wait to fight and become a U-17 champion.

He added that while his teammates have compared him to AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leão, his idol remains Neymar.

The high-flying winger also noted the pressure of wearing the jersey number 11, currently worn by Kenan Yildiz in the Juventus senior team. He said:

“I have always looked at the great talents spent in the senior team and in particular, it is Kenan Yildiz I try to imitate the most.

The winger scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Croatia after coming off the bench at the UEFA U-17 Euro qualification per Transfermarket.

Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale has decided to represent Italy over Nigeria. Photo by: Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Favo praises his players

Italy U-17 coach Massimiliano Favo has praised his players for their brilliant performance in the European Under-17 Championship.

The 58-year-old said the team showed great character by coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win against Ukraine .

The former Italian midfielder also noted that the team created numerous scoring opportunities but was unable to convert them. He said via FIGC:

"It was a one-sided match, in which we did everything ourselves. If we had lost, it would have been a mockery.

I'm happy for the boys, who had the character to win a match that, after a goal that hit the post at 0-0 and an own goal, seemed truly cursed.

“Even though we were dominating, creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, things didn't seem to change, but in the end we equalised in the 90th minute and also managed to win in the 92nd minute.

“I'm satisfied with the boys who, despite all these vicissitudes, showed character by offering a sensational performance".

Italy call up seven Nigeria-Eligible players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian football authorities have invited seven Nigeria-eligible players to represent Italy in various international matches across different age groups.

Coach Massimiliano Favo has called up Destiny Onoguekhan Elimoghale and Silver Obinna Eze to the U17 squad.

The U17 European champions will make their debut against Slovakia in Group A on March 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng