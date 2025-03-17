The Super Eagles of Nigeria have opened camp in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier

Nigeria will face Rwanda away before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

Victor Osimhen leads the group of players who have arrived early in Kigali camp ahead of the match on Friday

Victor Osimhen is one of the early birds at Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matchday five game against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Nigeria opened camp in Rwanda directly instead of first converging in Nigeria and flying out to Kigali, as players are expected to arrive in the East African country.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles will play Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21 before hosting the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

Osimhen arrives early in camp

According to an official announcement by the Super Eagles, all officials of the team and eight players have arrived in Kigali as camp officially opens today, Monday, March 17, 2021.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen was among the early birds, while first-time invitee and KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare has also joined the team in Kigali.

Osimhen scored a hat trick for Galatasaray during their 4-0 win over Antalyaspor on Friday even, while Arokodare also scored in Genk’s 2-1 win over Royal USG, a feat Eric Chelle will hope they bring to the national team.

Other arrivals: Amas Obasogie, Kayode Bankole, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole and Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha are also first-time invitees at camp and flew into Kigali from Nigeria with the rest of the officials.

Other Europe-based players are expected to arrive today and tomorrow as Chelle begins preparation for his first games in charge of the team.

The Eagles have an uphill task as they started the CAF’s World Cup qualifying campaign poorly, with three draws and two losses and sit fifth in Group C.

Opponents Rwanda are joint first on the table with seven points alongside South Africa and Benin Republic, who beat the Super Eagles 2-1 in June 2024.

Tolu Arokodare scores for Genk against Royal USG before flying to Super Eagles camp. Photo by John Thys/Belga/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle will be the third coach to manage the team during this qualifier, with Jose Peseiro having managed draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George managed the draw against South Africa and the loss to Benin Republic.

Source: Legit.ng