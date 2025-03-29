Nigeria international Umar Sadiq has been named La Liga’s Goal of the Month winner for March 2025

The former AS Roma player was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The former Nigeria U23 player beat other competitors from CD Leganes and Rayo Vallecano to succeed Real Betis' Romain Perraud

Umar Sadiq's backheel goal against CA Osasuna has been named La Liga EA SPORTS' Best Goal of March.

The 28-year-old joined Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad in January 2025 and has since scored four goals in 15 appearances for the club.

The lanky forward was made in Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad for Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq scored a backheel goal against CA Osasuna in the 2024/25 La Liga.

Source: Getty Images

Sadiq shines in Spain

Super Eagles player Umar Sadiq has achieved a remarkable feat in Spain by winning La Liga’s Goal of the Month.

According to Nation, the 28-year-old scored an equaliser in the 88th minute with a backheel against Osasuna, helping the match end in a 3-3 draw.

The former Partizan player beat Diego Garcia's overhead kick for CD Leganes against Getafe CF and Andrei Rațiu's long-range shot for Rayo Vallecano against Sevilla FC per La Liga.

Sadiq succeeds Real Betis' Romain Perraud, who won it in February, in the list of winners of this trophy.

Valencia are currently in 16th position with 28 points in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Mixed reaction trails Sadiq's goal

Super Eagles fans have questioned the national team’s coaching staff for not fielding Umar Sadiq during the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

One fan argued that the Valencia player's impressive performances should have earned him a spot in the starting XI, while another fan suggested that his goal deserves a Puskás nomination.

@olulade15 said:

This is the person who is supposed to be benching Chukwueze. I get angry and uninterested whenever I see him in the starting lineup instead of this guy. This guy is far, far, far better than him.

@SpiceyMall57010 wrote:

Never even played a minute in the World Cup qualifiers. Baffling how these guys do well in Europe and then flatter to deceive back home.

@JubalKraft added:

Some goal!🔥❤️ Should definitely get in the mix for Puskas.

@mukhtar_gubio said:

Lol yet they don’t give him minutes cos he is from north.

@Lilly7862 wrote:

Umar Sadiq's backheel brilliance secures La Liga's March award!

@divaUTD_ added:

That's basically goal of the year, as well as the goal of the season. Add it to the puskas

@OddsDanny said:

Sadiq's backheel brilliance caught La Liga's eyes - no surprise he's nabbed Goal of the Month.

That late equaliser showing outrageous vision and technique when Valencia needed it most.

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq beat competitors from CD Leganes and Rayo Vallecano to win the Goal of the Month.

Source: Getty Images

Lamidi unimpressed with Nigeria players

Veteran Nigerian journalist Kehinde Lamidi has praised the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist for his achievements but expressed disappointment with the players' attitude during national assignments.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Lamidi stated that while players give their best for their clubs, the same cannot always be said when they represent the Super Eagles. He said:

“Umar Sadiq is a fantastic player and has been consistent over the years. The La Liga Goal of the Month award is a testament to his hard work and commitment. He has proven that all he needs is playing time and a tactical approach from his coach.

“While players like Umar Sadiq are giving their all for their clubs, many of the current Super Eagles players only invest their energy into their club sides, unlike in the past. We now have a generation of players who play with passion for their clubs but give nothing back to the country.

“I don’t think these players understand what it truly means to wear the green, white, green.”

Boniface appeals to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface returned to Bayer Leverkusen after the international break and was trusted to start in Friday’s German Bundesliga against VfL Bochum.

He scored the team's second goal to put the champions back ahead after Felix Passlack cancelled out Aleix Garcia’s opener. Amine Adli scored Leverkusen's third to wrap up a 3-1 win.

It was his eighth Bundesliga goal of the season and his 11th in all competitions.

