Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa believes that beating Rwanda in Kigali will be a turning point for the team

The 32-year-old was in action as Kwara United defeated Kano Pillars on Match Day 28 of the NPFL on Sunday

The Super Eagles are set to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign

Ahmed Musa has emphasised that Nigeria cannot afford to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria are currently fifth in Group C with just three points, with draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and a loss against the Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles captain was included in the 39-man provisional squad by coach Eric Chelle.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has given reasons why Nigeria should beat Rwanda in their World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ahmed Musa on Nigeria’s qualification

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa believes Super Eagles can scale through the currents in their World Cup group.

According to AllNigeria, the former CSKA Moscow player said missing another World Cup would be a disaster for the country.

The former Leicester City player said a generation of talented players would be lost if Nigeria failed to qualify for the most popular sporting event. Musa said via Leadership:

“The Super Eagles are in a complicated situation right now, but we believe in ourselves that we can still scale through.

“Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup. It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup.

“The important game is Rwanda. If we can get the three points from that match, it’s going to be a turning point for us.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Musa wants better pitches in NPFL

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa has raised concerns about the quality of some football pitches in Nigeria.

According to Meritnews, the former JUTH player commended the officiating standards by the referees in the 2024/25 NPFL season. He said:

"I only have reservations about some pitches. The league body should work more on improving them to enhance the quality of play."

"I think our league is flourishing with good officiating now, and this is evident in the number of away victories. The standard this season aligns with global best practices, earning the league the respect it deserves in African football."

“Back in the days, you can never go to an away game and win like you saw in the match between Lobi and Ikorodu United match where the home team lost to the Lagos side,”

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says a whole generation will be wasted if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle recalls Musa

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has included captain Ahmed Musa in the 39-man provisional list ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Kano Pillars player leads the list of four home-based players including Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International), and Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes).

Chelle watched Papa Daniel Mustapha’s Niger Tornadoes take on Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Malian has watched the following matches this season; Ikorodu City versus Plateau United, Kano Pillars versus Rangers, and Rivers United versus Nigeria Tornadoes per Premium Times.

Mbre questions Chelle’s list

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Nigeria midfielder Marshall Mbre over the inclusion of Maduka Okoye, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Akor Adams.

Mbre said Super Eagles second-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is currently facing an alleged betting scandal in Italy and does not speak well inviting him.

The former Reggiana of Italy player raised an observation that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio) is currently injured while Akor Adams just signed for Sevilla in Spain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng