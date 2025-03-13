Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa urged his supporters and fans to reflect on their spiritual lives during the ongoing Ramadan

The Kano Pillars captain was dropped from the Super Eagles squad that will take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The former CSKA Moscow player made the initial 39-man shortlist for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ahmed Musa has urged Muslim faithful to strengthen their relationship with Allah during the month of Ramadan.

The 32-year-old is among the Super Eagles players, as well as NPFL stars, who have been sharing messages during the Holy Month.

Nigeria will play their World Cup qualifiers this month while both Christians and Muslims observe their fasts.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has sent a message to Muslim faithful as Ramadan reaches Day 10. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Musa prays for Nigeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa said every small effort the Muslim faithful put in during Ramadan counts.

According to Musa’s status on Instagram, the Kano Pillars captain prayed the fasting of Muslims be accepted by Allah. He said:

As we pass the 10-day mark, reflect on your spiritual progress. Are you drawing closer to Allah?

Strengthen your connection with sincere dua, patience and gratitude. Every small effort counts.

Indeed, Allah is with those who fear Him and those who are doers of good". (Quar'an 16:128)

May your fasting be accepted and your heart filled with light.

The message comes two days after Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle dropped Musa ahead of the World Cup qualifiers per Guardian.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a home match against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

The Super Eagles are aiming for their first victory in the qualifiers. They have drawn three matches and lost one so far.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa failed to make the 23-man final list announced by coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: Catherine Ivill.

Odoekwu says Musa deserves more

Nigerian journalist Joseph Odoekwu has stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should have left Ahmed Musa out of the 39-man provisional list released on March 4, rather than including him only to drop him later.

Odoekwu criticised the decision, calling it disrespectful to exclude the team captain from the final 23-man squad.

He emphasised that the 2013 AFCON winner could have shared his wealth of experience with the team and served as a valuable ambassador for the NPFL. He said:

I have my issue with the non-inclusion of Ahmed Musa in that 23-man squad.

My worry is for a veteran like Ahmed Musa who has been active, if the coach Eric Chelle knew he was not going to make the final 23-man squad he should have avoided him on that 39-man squad entirely rather than including him and later dropped him like a piece of rag.

Musa deserves more than this, including his name and then dropping him. That's unfair and that is also my personal view, but only the coach can give reasons for his actions.

Musa is also the first and only Nigerian to score a brace in two different World Cups (2014 and 2018) per Abc.

Former Nigeria star blast Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Golden Eaglet goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has slammed Chelle for excluding Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi despite having an expansive list of 39 players.

The former Kano Golden Stars player said the former Liverpool player would have served as a spiritual intercessor for the team.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C with three points from the first four games, above Zimbabwe and behind Rwanda, Benin Republic, South Africa, and Lesotho.

