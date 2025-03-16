The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Nigeria will first travel to Kigali to face the Amavubi before returning to Uyo to host the Warriors

Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Amuneke has sent a message to the team ahead of the games

A former Nigerian U17 head coach has sent a message to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria are at the risk of missing out on consecutive FIFA World Cups as they sit in a precarious position in the qualifiers table after four rounds of matches.

Eric Chelle will begin his reign as Super Eagles head coach with games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles were drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and West African neighbour Benin Republic coached by their former boss Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria are currently fifth on the table with three points, one point above Zimbabwe in sixth, with South Africa, Rwanda and Benin Republic on seven points each.

Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro managed the draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November 2023, while the legendary Finidi George coached a draw against South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

Malian manager Eric Chelle is now in charge of the team, and his major responsibility is to turn the team's fortunes around for the remainder of the qualifiers.

Amuneke sends message to Super Eagles

Former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke has sent a message to the Super Eagles ahead of their must-win qualifier games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Amuneke admitted that the Eagles are faced with a difficult task realistically, but they have to be hopeful to win both games and get the campaign back on track.

“I hope we make it to the World Cup. I wish them the very best of luck and I hope in their upcoming games they are able to win their games,” he told Modo Victor.

“We must be realistic; it's a very difficult task, but everything is possible in football. I hope they will be able to start winning against Rwanda.”

As seen on Super Eagles X, Chelle has released his final 23-man squad for the matches, having initially named a voluminous 39-man squad a week earlier.

The Zimbabweans are hopeful of getting at least a point against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium because of how the first leg in Harare ended.

Emmanuel Amuneke looks on during his time as Tanzania'a head coach. Photo by Javier Sorriano.

Source: AFP

Rwanda are also hopeful of scoring another victory over Nigeria, having picked four points during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, including a famous win in Uyo.

If Nigeria don't pick up maximum points from both games, they can forget qualifying for the World Cup scheduled for the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Why Nigeria must qualify for 2026 WC

Legit.ng reported on Victor Osimhen speaking on why Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they cannot risk missing out on a consecutive Mundial.

The three-time African champions missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, and Osimhen believes another absence will be costly to his generation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng