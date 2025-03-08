Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been called out for inviting three players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Malian named a provisional squad of 39 players, which is expected to be trimmed down to 23 players later

A former Nigeria midfielder has expressed delight over the invitation of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the provisional squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface lead the list of 39 players invited by the Malian tactician for the crunch games.

Captain Ahmed Musa leads the list of three players including Joe Aribo and Paul Onauchu making their comeback to the Super Eagles squad after a long absence from the national team.

Marshall Mbre has questioned the inclusion of Maduka Okoye in the 2026 World Cup provisional list. Photo by: Francesco Scaccianoce.

Source: Getty Images

Mbre questions Chelle’s list

A former Nigeria midfielder Marshall Mbre over the inclusion of Maduka Okoye, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Akor Adams.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mbre said Super Eagles second-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is currently facing an alleged betting scandal in Italy and does not speak well inviting him.

He noted that Okoye was caught driving an unregistered vehicle and was on the wheels without a valid driver's licence or insurance per Punch.

The former Reggiana of Italy player raised an observation that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio) is currently injured while Akor Adams just signed for Sevilla in spain. He said:

In my opinion, the 35-man provisional list is generally fine, except for three players.

The inclusion of Maduka Oloye is questionable, as he is facing match-fixing allegations in Serie A. Given that he has not been playing for Udinese, he should not have made the list.

Additionally, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is injured and should not have been invited, while Akor Adams, who just signed for Sevilla two weeks ago, could have been excused.

I believe other players should have been given an opportunity instead.

Marshall Mbre is excited Nigeria Premier League players got invited by coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: Alex Morton.

Source: Getty Images

Mbre excited with inclusion of home-based

The Director of Flying Sports Academy stated that the inclusion of four NPFL players in the squad marks the beginning of a new era.

The former Conegliano player expressed excitement about Ahmed Musa, a home-based player, leading the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their World Cup qualifiers.

The former midfielder added that selecting these players would serve as a morale booster for other young NPFL talents. He said:

What gives me joy is the inclusion of Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International), Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes) and Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars) in the provisional list.

I am sure this will serve as a booster for the remaining players. The players are aware that if you play well in the league, you might get an invite from coach Eric Chelle because he visits match venues whenever he is in the country.

“The list is good and at the end, let us wait for the 25-man list that'll be selected by Eric Chelle to play at the World Cup qualifiers.

Ex-international slam Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles defender Sam Elijah has hit out at Chelle for excluding Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi despite having an expansive list of 39 players.

The former FIFA U17 World Cup winner has fallen in the pecking order at Nottingham Forest, playing backup for in-form striker Chris Wood.

Awoniyi has played 24 times for the two-time UEFA Champions League winners this season, starting six times, with only two of those coming in the Premier League and has scored just twice.

Source: Legit.ng